The Super Over in the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 clash on April 16th created quite a stir, with Mitchell Starc's no-ball becoming the center of a heated debate. From the tension on the field to the controversy in the commentary box, here's a closer look at what happened and how the rules of cricket played a pivotal role in the outcome.

The Incident That Sparked Debate

The drama unfolded in the Super Over after RR, chasing DC's 188/5, needed 12 runs to win. Mitchell Starc, having bowled a stellar final over in regulation time to push the game into the Super Over, was called into action again. With RR needing 12 to win, Starc delivered a low full toss to Riyan Parag. Parag sliced the ball for a boundary, but to everyone's surprise, the siren sounded, signaling a no-ball.

Upon reviewing the replay, it became evident that Starc's back foot had crossed the return crease, which led to the controversial call. While many, including former cricketer Simon Doull, initially doubted the decision, the third umpire's call stood. Doull, live on air, even suggested it wasn’t a no-ball, asserting that bowlers were allowed to touch the line. However, moments later, he corrected himself after being reminded of the MCC rules.

Understanding the Rule Behind the Call

So, what exactly does the MCC rule say about backfoot no-balls? According to Law 21.5 of the MCC Laws of Cricket, a bowler's back foot must not touch or cross the return crease when delivering the ball. Even the slightest contact with the line is considered a no-ball. This rule ensures that bowlers don't gain an unfair advantage by stepping too wide during their delivery stride.

In Starc’s case, his left foot was seen touching the return crease as he bowled, making it a violation under this specific rule. This explanation cleared up the confusion for commentators and fans alike.

A Calm Response Under Pressure

Despite the controversy surrounding the no-ball, Starc showed why he is one of the finest bowlers in the world. After the no-ball call, he bowled the next three balls with precision, limiting RR to just 11 runs in the Super Over. He even executed a brilliant run-out to add to his heroics. Starc’s ability to bounce back and perform under pressure proved to be a game-changer.

DC’s Calm Finish to Seal the Win

With the target set at 12, DC’s KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs took control in their response. The pair showcased incredible composure, with Rahul finding the boundary early on and Stubbs smashing a six to seal the victory. DC’s Super Over win gave them a much-needed boost as they moved to the top of the IPL 2025 points table, maintaining a strong position with five wins out of six matches.

The Bigger Picture: Key Moments of the Match

Before the Super Over drama, both teams had put on an exciting show. DC posted 188/5 on the back of steady contributions from Abishek Porel (49) and explosive finishes from Axar Patel (34 off 14) and Stubbs (34* off 18). RR, in reply, were on track with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana scoring fifties. However, it was Starc’s brilliance at the death, defending just 9 runs in the final over, that changed the course of the match, forcing a Super Over. Starc's efforts throughout the game, especially his death-bowling, were pivotal, and he was rightfully named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.