Explained: Why Mohammad Rizwan Was Removed as Pakistan ODI Captain and Shaheen Afridi Takes Charge

Pakistan cricket’s revolving door of captaincy has turned once again. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been sacked as ODI captain, with left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as his replacement ahead of next month’s three-match ODI series against South Africa. The decision marks Pakistan’s third captaincy change in the 50-over format within the last 12 months, underlining the instability that has plagued the national side in recent times.

A Sudden Change: Rizwan Out, Shaheen In

The announcement came during the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in Rawalpindi, with both Rizwan and Afridi part of the playing XI. Within hours after Day 1 stumps, the PCB released an official statement confirming Afridi’s return to leadership — his second stint as Pakistan’s white-ball captain.

According to PCB insiders, the decision was finalized after a selection committee meeting attended by head coach Mike Hesson, who is believed to have played a significant role in pushing for the change. While no official reason was given for Rizwan’s removal, reports suggest the move stemmed from Pakistan’s poor recent ODI performances, including a group-stage exit in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and a 2-1 series defeat in the West Indies earlier this year — Pakistan’s first in the Caribbean in 34 years.

Rizwan’s Captaincy Journey: From Highs To Sudden Fall

Rizwan’s tenure as ODI skipper began on a high note. After taking over from Babar Azam in October 2024, he led Pakistan to a historic 2-1 series win in Australia — their first in 22 years. The Men in Green followed it up with a 3-0 whitewash of South Africa at home and a 2-1 series victory over Zimbabwe, signaling a promising start.

However, that early momentum didn’t last. Pakistan faltered in crucial tournaments, most notably the 2025 Champions Trophy, where they finished bottom of Group A behind India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The side also struggled to find balance under Rizwan’s leadership, often appearing tactically uncertain and inconsistent in middle overs — an area Pakistan’s think-tank reportedly believes Shaheen’s aggressive mindset can address.

Rizwan’s overall ODI record as captain stands at 20 matches — 9 wins and 11 losses, translating to a win percentage of 45%.

Shaheen Afridi’s Second Shot At Leadership

Shaheen Afridi, 25, is no stranger to captaincy. He previously led Pakistan in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in early 2024, a stint that ended in a disappointing 4-1 defeat and his eventual replacement by Babar Azam. But this new role in the ODI format represents a fresh opportunity for the pace spearhead to establish himself as a long-term leader.

The PCB’s official statement confirmed that Afridi will captain Pakistan’s ODI team starting with the upcoming series against South Africa in Faisalabad on November 4, 6, and 8. His leadership will be under close scrutiny, not only because of Pakistan’s volatile captaincy history but also due to his previous challenges in managing both bowling duties and tactical decisions simultaneously.

Head coach Mike Hesson reportedly expressed strong confidence in Shaheen’s ability to bring “energy, intent, and forward-thinking strategy” to the side — qualities Pakistan desperately needs after a string of lacklustre performances in major tournaments.