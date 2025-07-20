EXPLAINED: Why No Super Over Was Played After WI vs SA Tie In WCL 2025?

In a thrilling contest at Edgbaston during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, the clash between West Indies Champions (WI-C) and South Africa Champions (SA-C) ended in a dramatic tie. While fans eagerly anticipated a Super Over, the match took an unexpected turn when officials opted for a bowl-out to determine the winner instead.

This decision left many viewers puzzled, but it was entirely in line with the tournament’s official rules.

What Happened in the Match?

Rain affected the highly anticipated fixture, reducing it to an 11-over-per-side encounter. Despite the shortened format, both teams delivered entertaining performances and finished with 79 runs each, resulting in a rare tie. However, instead of proceeding to a Super Over, the modern cricket standard for breaking ties, the game was decided through a bowl-out, where South Africa emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

Why Was There No Super Over?

The absence of a Super Over was due to specific rules set by the WCL 2025 tournament committee, which state:

In the case of rain-shortened matches, such as those reduced to fewer than the standard 20 overs per innings, a bowl-out will be used to resolve a tie.

This rule replaces the conventional Super Over method used in full-length T20 matches.

This approach revives a tie-breaking method from the early days of T20 cricket and adds a nostalgic flavor to the Legends tournament.

How the Bowl-Out Worked

In a bowl-out, each team selects five bowlers who take turns delivering one ball each at an unguarded set of stumps. The team that hits the stumps more times wins.

Here’s how the bowl-out unfolded:

South Africa Champions hit the stumps twice through bowlers JJ Smuts and Wayne Parnell.

West Indies Champions failed to hit the stumps on all five attempts.

As a result, South Africa was declared the winner of the match. As WCL 2025 continues, this match will be remembered not just for its tight finish but also for reviving a quirky and thrilling method of deciding winners.