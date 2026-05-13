Explained: Why Preity Zinta and PBKS issued strong warning over 'fake narratives' & then edited their viral post

Late Tuesday night, Punjab Kings released a powerful message addressing the increasing social media speculation regarding the team and its roster. Although the franchise did not name specific rumors, they used their official social media platforms to demand that individuals stop circulating false information. Interestingly, the team later removed the initial post and shared a slightly altered version, a move seemingly intended to minimize further online friction.

A Season of Highs and Lows

The franchise began the season exceptionally well, staying undefeated through their first seven games with six victories and one rain induced no result. Their high energy style of play established them as a premier contender early on. However, the momentum has shifted recently following four straight losses, which has increased the stakes as they enter the final stretch of the tournament.

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Off Field Controversies and Scrutiny

The team has faced external pressure alongside their recent on field difficulties. Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became a topic of conversation after footage allegedly showing him vaping during a flight appeared on the internet. Furthermore, fans have been debating the physical condition of opener Prabhsimran Singh amid reports concerning his weight and fitness levels.

The Official Response from PBKS

In the midst of these distractions, the organization issued a plea for integrity, specifically highlighting the role of certain media members in their first draft. The original post on X stated:

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone, especially “sports journalists", to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction,"

The franchise subsequently deleted this version and uploaded a second post that omitted the specific mention of journalists to prevent further backlash. The revised statement read:

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction,"

Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2026

Preity Zinta Condemns Fabricated Narratives

Co owner Preity Zinta also voiced her concerns by replying to the initial statement before its removal. She drew a sharp line between fair sporting analysis and intentional defamation. Her post on X read:

"There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you,"

There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified… https://t.co/yeqbsTwLBd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 12, 2026

Current Standings and Playoff Outlook

Despite the recent dip in form, Punjab Kings remain in a strong position, currently holding fourth place on the table with 13 points. If the team secures wins in their upcoming two fixtures, they will confirm their playoff spot for the second year in a row. The remainder of their schedule includes pivotal matchups against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants, games that will ultimately define their 2026 campaign.