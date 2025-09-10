Explained: Why Prithvi Shaw Was Fined Rs 100 In Molestation Case Filed By Sapna Gill

Prithvi Shaw, the Indian cricketer, was recently fined Rs 100 by a Mumbai sessions court for failing to file a reply in a molestation case filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill. The incident and subsequent legal battle stem from an altercation that took place at a pub in Andheri, Mumbai, on February 15, 2023. According to court records, Gill’s friend Shobit Thakur had persistently requested selfies with Shaw around 1 am. Initially, Shaw agreed but later refused further requests, leading to an argument. The situation escalated when Shaw was leaving with his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav. Police reports indicate that Thakur was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat, while Shaw escaped unharmed. Yadav was chased by a group including Gill and Thakur, who reportedly demanded Rs 50,000. Subsequently, police registered a case against Gill and others, leading to her detention on February 17, 2023, but she was released on bail three days later.

Sapna Filed Petition

Sapna Gill filed a criminal petition in April 2024 before the Dindoshi sessions court, challenging an earlier magistrate court order that had refused to direct the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Shaw, instead ordering only a preliminary enquiry by the Santa Cruz police. Dissatisfied with this decision, Gill moved the sessions court, arguing that the magistrate’s order was erroneous and against the principles of law.

Despite being summoned multiple times for filing a formal reply to the petition, Shaw did not respond. This led the sessions court to impose a nominal fine of Rs 100 as a token cost in favor of Sapna Gill’s side while granting one last chance to Shaw to file his response. The court adjourned the hearing to December 16, 2025.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing Sapna Gill, accused Shaw of deliberately evading the judicial process by repeatedly ignoring summons and delaying the proceedings. Khan stated, “This has been his regular way of handling the case despite being summoned many times.”

Regarding the allegations, Gill claimed that Shaw refused to click selfies with her and forcibly took away her friend’s phone, leading to the assault and molestation when she tried to intervene. Meanwhile, Shaw’s legal team maintained that Gill and her associates were the aggressors during the incident.The case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for December 16, 2025. Shaw is required to submit his formal response before this date to avoid further legal complications. The matter remains a sensitive topic, capturing public and media attention as it unfolds in court.