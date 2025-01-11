Advertisement
RAHUL DRAVID

EXPLAINED: Why Rahul Dravid Played For Soctland In 2003?

Dravid’s Scotland stint came shortly after the 2003 ODI World Cup. A group of Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) residing in Scotland played a pivotal role in orchestrating this unique arrangement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the world of cricket, few stories stand out as vividly as Rahul Dravid's brief yet remarkable stint with the Scotland national cricket team in 2003. Known universally as "The Wall" for his unflinching batting technique and stoic demeanor, Dravid's temporary switch from donning India’s iconic blue jersey to representing Scotland’s Saltires became a fascinating footnote in his illustrious career. While representing another country is rare for Indian cricketers, Dravid's 12-match journey with Scotland offered fans a glimpse of cricket's unifying spirit, transcending national boundaries.

How Did This Happen?

Dravid’s Scotland stint came shortly after the 2003 ODI World Cup. A group of Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) residing in Scotland played a pivotal role in orchestrating this unique arrangement. Through charity dinners and events, they raised approximately £45,000 to fund Dravid’s stay and participation in Scotland’s domestic one-day league.

At the time, Dravid was at the peak of his form, boasting an average of over 90 in Tests. His presence brought unprecedented excitement to Scottish cricket, although the team struggled collectively.

Dravid’s Performance for Scotland

Dravid played 11 one-day matches and one tour game against Pakistan for the Scottish side. Despite a rocky start — scoring 25 in his debut against Hampshire and a second-ball duck against Pakistan — Dravid quickly adapted.

In his third match against Somerset, Dravid delivered a batting masterclass, smashing 120 runs off just 97 balls. Over the course of the tournament, he recorded two centuries and two half-centuries, amassing a total of 600 runs at an average of 66.66. His consistency and brilliance were on full display, even as Scotland lost 11 of their 12 games.

A Moment of Mutual Learning

Dravid’s time with Scotland wasn’t just about runs and records. It was also a learning experience for both parties. Among his teammates was a young Kyle Coetzer, who later captained Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dravid’s professionalism and dedication left a lasting impact on the Scottish players, many of whom viewed his presence as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from a modern-day great.

For Dravid, this stint was an opportunity to experience cricket from a fresh perspective, away from the intense scrutiny of Indian cricket.

Legacy of the Stint

Although Scotland's performance in the tournament was dismal, Dravid’s contributions were celebrated. His presence brought attention to Scottish cricket, with fans flocking to games to watch the Indian maestro in action.

This unique chapter in Dravid's career also underscored the spirit of cricket as a global game. Despite representing different teams, the shared passion for the sport transcended national allegiances.

