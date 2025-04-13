EXPLAINED: Why RCB Will Wear Green Jersey Against RR In IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will sport their iconic green jerseys when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. This unique green jersey, made from 100% recycled fabric, reflects RCB’s commitment to sustainability and serves as a visual reminder of their efforts to raise awareness about conservation and environmental protection. RCB is proud to be a carbon-neutral franchise, and through this green jersey initiative, the team seeks to engage its fans further in its environmental mission. The franchise is not just focused on reducing its carbon footprint but also aspires to become carbon-positive, a goal that aligns with its broader commitment to social and ecological sustainability.

A Bold Step Towards Sustainability

Rajesh Menon, the Chief Operating Officer of Royal Challengers Bangalore, expressed the significance of this initiative: “For us, it is about being bold, both on and off the pitch. Our green jerseys are more than just a symbol; they are a call to action. As proud representatives of the Garden City, sustainability is a natural priority for us. Through this initiative, we aim to leverage the cultural and social power of RCB to drive awareness and inspire fans to take small steps towards conservation.”

RCB’s sustainability efforts extend beyond just the jerseys. The franchise regularly conducts carbon audits to monitor and minimize its environmental impact, including evaluating emissions from player travel, stadium operations, and even fan commutes. By examining every aspect of its operations, RCB is working towards a holistic approach to reducing its ecological footprint.

Tracking Every Element of Carbon Footprint

In addition to managing waste and utilizing renewable energy sources like solar-powered lighting, RCB actively works to reduce its reliance on conventional resources. The franchise has implemented waste segregation at the stadium and uses wind energy to power parts of its operations, contributing to their ongoing carbon offset efforts.

RCB’s environmental commitment is rooted in data, with detailed surveys assessing the carbon footprint from every matchday. This includes analyzing travel emissions for players, staff, and supporters. Every action, from the waste generated at the stadium to the carbon emissions from player accommodations, is carefully audited to ensure RCB is doing its part in minimizing environmental harm.

RCB’s Green Jersey Tradition: History and Stats Ahead of RR Clash

The “Go Green” initiative was first launched by RCB in 2011 as a part of their ongoing effort to raise awareness about global warming and encourage tree planting. Each season, the team dons jerseys made from 100% recycled materials for one match, and the tradition also involves the captain of RCB presenting a plant to the opposition captain during the toss, symbolizing the franchise’s commitment to the environment.

In this IPL 2025 season, RCB will wear their green jerseys for the third time away from their home ground. The previous two instances took place in Mumbai (2022) and Kolkata (2024). The upcoming match in Jaipur marks a significant moment, as RCB continues to spread its message of sustainability across the IPL.

Looking Back at Previous Green Jersey Matches

While most of RCB’s green jersey matches have been played at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the tradition has occasionally traveled to other venues. The team last wore the green jersey on April 21, 2024, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Despite a valiant effort from RCB’s middle order, the team narrowly lost the match by just three runs in a thrilling finish.

RCB’s overall record in the green jersey stands at 4 wins, 9 losses, and 1 no-result. Although their performance in the green jersey has been mixed, the focus remains on the larger message of environmental responsibility and using cricket as a platform for change.

RCB’s Green Jersey Record

2011 – Won against Kochi Tuskers Kerala

2012 – Lost to Mumbai Indians

2013 – Lost to Punjab Kings

2014 – Lost to Chennai Super Kings

2015 – No Result against Delhi Capitals

2016 – Won against Gujarat Lions

2017 – Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders

2018 – Lost to Rajasthan Royals

2019 – Lost to Delhi Capitals

2020 – Lost to Chennai Super Kings

2021 – Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders

2022 – Won against Mumbai Indians

2023 – Lost to Rajasthan Royals