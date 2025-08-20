Explained: Why Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Really Vanish From ICC ODI Rankings? ICC Reveals Real Reason

In a startling turn of events that left cricket fans scratching their heads, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed a technical glitch after Indian cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli briefly disappeared from the latest ODI batting rankings. The incident, which unfolded on August 20, 2025, sparked intense speculation across social media, with fans questioning whether it was a deliberate update, a system error, or a sign of impending retirement for India’s premier ODI duo.

The Mysterious Disappearance of India’s Icons

Just a week prior, Rohit Sharma was ranked No.2, while Virat Kohli occupied the No.4 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Shockingly, the August 20 release did not feature either player within the top 100. Social media erupted with #RohitSharma and #ViratKohli trending worldwide, as fans and cricket analysts debated the cause of their sudden absence. The ICC quickly addressed the issue, admitting, “There was an error in our rankings tables today, but it has been rectified.”

Despite the glitch, neither player has retired or become inactive in ODIs. Both remain crucial members of India’s ODI squad, having played pivotal roles in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE. Rohit Sharma’s match-winning innings in the final helped India secure their first ICC ODI trophy in a decade, while Virat Kohli excelled during the group stages, expertly navigating spin-friendly pitches at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rankings Update and Its Implications

Before Wednesday’s glitch, Rohit Sharma’s 756 rating points placed him just behind Shubman Gill, who leads the ICC ODI batting charts with 784 points. Virat Kohli held 736 points in the fourth spot. Following the mistaken update, Babar Azam moved up to No.2, leaving only Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as the Indians in the top 10 ODI batter rankings.

Cricket experts highlight that such technical errors, though rare, can create unnecessary panic among fans. “Both Rohit and Kohli have been consistently performing at the highest level,” said a former selector. “This is clearly a system glitch, and rankings will soon reflect their rightful positions.” Accordng to Hindustan Times, an ICC spokesperson admitted the mistake, “There was an error in our rankings tables today, but it has been rectified.”

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

The disappearance of two of India’s most prolific ODI players triggered a wave of online chatter. Fans speculated wildly on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), raising concerns about a potential oversight or miscommunication from the ICC. Memes, polls, and threads dissected every angle—from hypothetical retirements to technical flaws—demonstrating the fervent following both players command.

The ICC has yet to update its official website with the corrected rankings, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting confirmation. Given the duo’s recent performances and active status, it is expected that the rankings will soon reflect their actual standings, restoring normalcy in the ODI charts.