Explained: Why Rohit Sharma Is Likely To Opt Out Of England Test Series

The Indian cricket landscape is abuzz with reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma is likely to opt out of the upcoming Test series against England. According to sources cited by India Today, the Indian captain has already taken the decision to step away from the high-profile tour, primarily due to his struggles in red-ball cricket in recent months.

Rohit Sharma's Struggles in Test Cricket

Rohit’s recent form in Test cricket has been under scrutiny, especially following a disastrous run against Australia, where he managed just 31 runs in three matches. The situation escalated when the skipper dropped himself for the final Test in Sydney, acknowledging his own poor form. With a challenging five-match series against England looming, the decision to take a break rather than risk another underwhelming performance could be a strategic move both for him and the team.

Virat Kohli Set to Retain His Place

While Rohit is reportedly opting out, Virat Kohli is expected to retain his place in the Test squad. The veteran batter, despite his own fluctuations in form, remains a pillar of India's middle order and will be a crucial asset in the England series. Kohli’s experience and ability to handle English conditions will be instrumental as India look to claim their first Test series win in England since 2007.

India’s Preparations: Key Players in ‘A’ Squad

As part of their preparation for the grueling tour, some of India's frontline players are expected to feature in the India A squad, which is set to take on England Lions in two four-day matches ahead of the main series. This will serve as an important opportunity for fringe players to prove their mettle before the final squad is announced.

India A vs England Lions Schedule:

First four-day match: May 30 at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

Second four-day match: June 6 at County Ground, Northampton

The selectors are expected to finalize the India A squad soon, ensuring a robust talent pipeline for the senior team.

IPL Commitments and Selection Dilemma

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 currently underway, all prominent Indian players remain contracted with their respective franchises. The league’s knockout matches are scheduled for May 20, 21, and 23, with the grand final on May 25. This gives selectors ample time to assess player performances before finalizing the Test squad for England.

Karun Nair’s Case for Selection

One name that has been gaining traction is Karun Nair, who has been in sublime form in the 2024-25 domestic season. His impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy, where he amassed 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 54, make him a strong contender for a return to the Test fold. His crucial contributions helped Vidarbha secure their third Ranji Trophy title, further bolstering his credentials.

A source close to the selection process hinted that Nair is very much in the mix: "There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then."