In a shocking turn of events during the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli experienced an uncharacteristic slump, getting dismissed for consecutive ducks. Across the first two ODIs of the three-match series, Kohli has yet to score a single run, leaving fans and pundits alike questioning the form of one of cricket’s modern greats.

Kohli’s Struggles Continue in Australia

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kohli’s return to competitive cricket, alongside Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, was highly anticipated. However, the veteran batter has struggled to find his rhythm. In the first ODI at Perth Stadium, Kohli lasted only eight balls before departing for a duck. His woes continued in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, where he was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett after facing just four balls. In the same over, Bartlett also removed skipper Shubman Gill for 9, putting India on the back foot early in the innings.

This marks the first time in ODI history that Kohli has been dismissed for zero in two consecutive matches, drawing inevitable comparisons to Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, who recorded multiple ducks during the Asia Cup 2025. Social media was quick to react, with witty jabs such as Iceland Cricket’s tweet: “Looks like Virat Kohli has been watching the Saim Ayub coaching videos.”

Historical Adelaide Record vs Current Struggles

Interestingly, Kohli’s past record in Adelaide ODIs had been stellar. In four previous innings at the venue, he accumulated 244 runs at an impressive average of 61.00, including two centuries. One of these centuries, scored against Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, remains historic, marking him as the first Indian to hit a World Cup ton against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kohli currently shares the record for most centuries in a single format (51 in ODIs) with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Achieving another century would have secured him the outright record. Yet, his current form suggests that the milestone may have to wait, leaving fans and analysts anxious about India’s middle-order stability.

Social Media Reacts: Kohli vs Saim Ayub

The online cricket community has been merciless in comparing Kohli’s recent performance to Saim Ayub’s struggles. After Kohli’s twin ducks, many fans joked about the “curse” of consecutive ducks, and cricket trolls did not spare the Indian stalwart. While social media humor can be harsh, it underscores the high expectations surrounding Kohli, who has been the backbone of Indian cricket for over a decade.

Former Australian legend Ricky Ponting weighed in on the situation, urging Kohli to maintain his hunger for runs despite recent failures. Ponting emphasized the importance of short-term goals and staying positive, rather than dwelling on past performances, especially with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon.

Rohit Sharma Shines Amidst Kohli’s Struggles

While Kohli’s form faltered, Rohit Sharma showcased why he remains a vital figure in India’s ODI setup. The former Indian captain’s innings of 73 in Adelaide contributed to a crucial 118-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, stabilizing India’s chase. Former player Mohammed Kaif praised Sharma’s resilience, highlighting his ability to anchor innings under pressure.

What This Means for India vs Australia Series

India’s losses in the first two ODIs, including a seven-wicket defeat at Perth, mean Australia currently holds a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli’s struggle with the bat, combined with early wickets, has put India in a challenging position. Analysts suggest that adjustments in the middle order and a focus on form recovery for key players like Kohli and Iyer are essential if India aims to avoid a series sweep.