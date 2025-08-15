Explained: Why Sanju Samson Cannot Be Traded Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction

IPL 2026: Speculation over Sanju Samson’s future with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction has been growing steadily. Many reports suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter could be traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, recent insights from current CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin suggest that such a move may be far from feasible.

Why Samson Cannot Be Traded Before The IPL 2026 Auction

Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel that RR could face significant challenges in finding a suitable replacement if they part ways with their captain. With Samson valued at ₹18 crore, any franchise acquiring him would need to have a large amount of their auction purse available. This becomes especially complicated in a mini-auction, where teams have limited budgets to work with.

“Why the trade won’t work is because if Sanju is traded to CSK, and RR then tries to trade with other teams, they’re unlikely to get valuable players in return,” Ashwin said. “For example, if RR wants a spinner like Ravi Bishnoi and approaches LSG, the problem is that if LSG acquires Sanju and gives away Bishnoi, they also have to manage the remaining purse required to retain Sanju—which becomes LSG’s responsibility.”

CSK’s ‘Old School’ Approach to Trades

The veteran off-spinner also highlighted CSK’s historical reluctance to engage in player trades. Since their inception, CSK have only been part of one trade deal — a cash-only transaction with RR for Robin Uthappa ahead of the 2020 season.

Ashwin believes that CSK are unlikely to trade big names such as Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube, meaning RR would not receive a player of equal impact in return for Samson.

“CSK generally don’t believe in trading. They aren’t going to trade players like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube,” Ashwin noted. “So, in all likelihood, Sanju coming to CSK is bleak, for the reasons I’ve explained. RR don’t have much to gain from this kind of trade.”

The Cash Deal Question

For the trade to go through without a player swap, CSK would need to hand over ₹18 crore in a cash deal. Given the scale of the amount and the auction dynamics, Ashwin hinted that this is highly improbable.

With these financial and strategic factors in mind, the much-discussed RR-CSK trade for Sanju Samson appears unlikely at least before the IPL 2026 mini-auction.