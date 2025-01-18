As India gears up for the 2025 Champions Trophy, cricket fans have been eagerly speculating whether Sanju Samson, the star wicketkeeper-batter, will make the cut for the prestigious tournament. However, the selection process appears to be more complex than expected, with key decisions looming over the Kerala cricketer’s future in the squad.

Sanju Samson’s Stellar T20I Form Ignored for Champions Trophy Spot

Sanju Samson's performance in T20 internationals has been nothing short of sensational. With three centuries and numerous crucial innings, his presence has undoubtedly been felt in the shortest format. However, despite his impressive T20I form, there’s a growing reluctance among the Indian selectors to consider him for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Sources close to the developments have revealed that the selectors are concerned that Samson's T20I form doesn’t necessarily translate well to the One-Day International (ODI) format. This view, though contentious, has played a significant role in the decision-making process. It's clear that while T20s require quick adaptability and explosive batting, ODIs demand consistency over longer periods—something the selectors feel Samson has yet to establish at the highest level.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Controversy

Perhaps the biggest factor contributing to Samson's likely exclusion is his absence from the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been adamant about the importance of domestic cricket, with clear guidelines stating that every Indian player must participate in domestic tournaments to remain in contention for national selection. Samson, however, made himself unavailable for the tournament, citing prior commitments with Rajasthan Royals, and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) subsequently excluded him from their squad.

This has raised eyebrows among the BCCI officials, especially given the scrutiny of players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in the past, who faced repercussions for skipping domestic fixtures without valid reasons. The timing of Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy could prove to be his undoing, as the BCCI has made it clear that domestic cricket must take precedence.

The Ripple Effect: Samson’s Relationship with the Kerala Cricket Association

Samson’s strained relationship with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has also come under the microscope. Despite the player’s exceptional form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his failure to attend the preparatory camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy was seen as a sign of his lack of commitment to domestic cricket. KCA officials were reportedly unwilling to keep a deserving player out of the tournament due to Samson’s uncertainty over his availability, highlighting the deepening rift between the player and the state association.

The issue has now snowballed, and it is believed that the KCA’s exclusion of Samson from the squad will have far-reaching implications for his national team prospects. The BCCI is not only upset about Samson’s domestic neglect but also concerned about his reluctance to reconcile with the KCA. This standoff could further jeopardize his chances of a Champions Trophy selection.

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel: Rising Competition for Wicketkeeper Spot

Sanju Samson isn’t just competing against himself—he’s in a fierce battle for one of the two available wicketkeeper spots in India’s Champions Trophy squad. With the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and the promising Dhruv Jurel also vying for a spot, the competition is intense.

While KL Rahul remains a strong contender for the wicketkeeper role, especially given his ODI experience, his injury history remains a concern. Should Rahul fail to keep wickets due to past hamstring issues, the selectors may turn to Pant, Jurel, or even consider Samson if he resolves his issues. However, given his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Samson's prospects appear slim.

Sanju Samson’s Future: A Matter of Domestic Commitment

It’s clear that the BCCI’s stance on domestic cricket is non-negotiable. Samson’s absence from key domestic tournaments, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has not only angered the BCCI but also raised questions about his commitment to Indian cricket. Despite his dazzling performances in T20Is and his solid ODI record, it’s his unwillingness to play domestic cricket that might ultimately keep him out of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy.