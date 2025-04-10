EXPLAINED: Why Sanju Samson Was Fined By BCCI After GT vs RR Game In IPL 2025

In a dramatic twist to Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 campaign, skipper Sanju Samson has been slapped with a hefty Rs 24 lakh fine by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for maintaining a slow over-rate during the high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. This is the second such offence by Rajasthan Royals this season, signaling a troubling trend in their tactical time management. Earlier, stand-in skipper Riyan Parag was fined Rs 12 lakh for a similar violation against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As per IPL regulations, all other members of the playing XI — including the Impact Player — were also penalised, facing a deduction of either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lesser.

Royals Suffer Crushing 58-Run Defeat Against Rampaging Gujarat Titans

The penalty only added to RR’s woes on what was already a forgettable evening. Gujarat Titans, led by a clinical performance, handed Rajasthan a 58-run drubbing. Batting first, GT posted a mammoth 218/6, powered by explosive contributions from their top and middle order. In reply, RR crumbled to 159 all out in 19.2 overs, exposing vulnerabilities in their chase strategy. The Royals' bowling unit leaked crucial runs, failing to execute death-over plans, while their batters faltered under scoreboard pressure.

Samson’s Statement: Tactical Errors and Execution Cost Us the Game

Post-match, Sanju Samson didn’t shy away from owning the result. “We gave away 15-20 extra runs in bowling,” Samson said, highlighting the team’s inefficiencies in restricting the flow of runs. “When we needed momentum, we lost wickets. Hettie [Shimron Hetmyer] was going strong, but my dismissal changed the course of the game.” The Royals’ captain, who scored a brisk 41 off 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, looked poised for a captain’s knock but fell at a crucial juncture, triggering a middle-order collapse. His 48-run stand with Riyan Parag offered a glimmer of hope, but it wasn’t enough to stop GT’s relentless charge.

Jofra Archer’s Bright Spell and Royals' Changing Bowling Plans

There were a few bright spots for RR — most notably Jofra Archer, who struck early to remove Shubman Gill, setting the tone with pace and precision. But the Royals failed to capitalize on the early breakthrough.

“The way Jofra started was good,” Samson remarked. “But we went off plan. We discussed one strategy and executed another. That’s something we’ll have to revisit.” The inability to stick to bowling plans was evident as Gujarat’s batters found gaps and cleared the ropes with ease, especially in the final overs.

Chasing Troubles and Tactical Rethink: Can RR Bounce Back?

The latest loss has reignited the debate over RR’s comfort in chasing big totals. While they’ve been dominant when batting first, their performance while chasing has been inconsistent. “We don’t want to be a team that only wins batting first,” Samson emphasized. “We want to win chasing as well. These games raise tough questions — should we have done something differently?” With the season entering a critical phase, Rajasthan Royals must quickly regroup and assess their execution and game plans. Their ability to bounce back will determine whether they remain serious playoff contenders or fade under pressure.