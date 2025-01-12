Explained: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Not Part Of Bangladesh Squad For 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declared their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mohammad Nazmul Hossain will lead the side but then one news which made the headlines was veteran player Shakib Al Hasan’s exclusion from the squad. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will take part in the ICC event without the services of Shakib Al Hasan after he made his debut.

The last time Shakib played for Bangladesh transpired during the two-match Test series against India.

"It was very shocking to hear that Shakib couldn't pass the bowling action test (at Loughborough). I will have to find out whether he has tested himself again. "We have to wait for this information. The board hasn't instructed us fully on Shakib. I think every minute counts. I am sure we can clarify this in a day or two," Hossain was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Shakib has constantly been in the headlines both on and off the field. Shakib’s name was involved in extrajudicial killings after nationwide student protests led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

Shakib took part in one County Championship match for Surrey against Somerset in September. While bowling, umpires reported his action and as a result, he was banned from bowling by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). During the assessment at Loughborough University, it was found that the elbow extension in his action was more than the permissible 15 degrees.

The 37-year-old player ended up failing in his second bowling assessment test which was conducted in Chennai last month. These are the probable reasons why the Bangladesh cricket board dropped Shakib Al Hasan from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Bangladesh's Champions Trophy Squad

Nazmul Hossain (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana