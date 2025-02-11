Explained: Why South Africa’s Fielding Coach Took Field Against New Zealand In Pakistan Tri-Series

South Africa’s opening clash in the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan against New Zealand delivered an unusual sight as the Proteas’ fielding coach, Wandile Gwavu, was seen patrolling the field as a substitute fielder. The bizarre moment caught the attention of fans and commentators alike, highlighting the depth of South Africa’s squad issues due to the ongoing SA20 tournament.

Why Was the Fielding Coach on the Ground?

For those unfamiliar with the situation, South Africa entered the tri-series with a significantly depleted squad. The Proteas named a mere 12-man squad for their first game, featuring as many as six uncapped players. The primary reason behind this was the SA20 league, which concluded just a day prior (February 9), leaving most of South Africa’s top-tier players unavailable. While Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj, whose SA20 teams did not qualify for the playoffs, are set to join the squad ahead of their must-win match against Pakistan on Wednesday (February 12), the immediate lack of available substitutes meant the coaching staff had to step in.

Gwavu was spotted on the field in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings as the Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, edged closer to victory. Cricket fans quickly picked up on the moment, and social media erupted with reactions to the unexpected substitution.

Not the First Time for South Africa

Interestingly, this was not the first time a South African coach had taken the field as a player. In 2024, former Proteas star and then-batting coach JP Duminy had to fill in as a substitute fielder during an ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. On that occasion, a wave of illness had left the South African squad severely short of fielders, forcing Duminy to step up.

New Zealand Clinches Victory Despite Breetzke’s Record Knock

Despite a historic debut century by Matthew Breetzke, South Africa fell short in their opening tri-series encounter. The 25-year-old right-hander smashed a breathtaking 150, marking the highest ODI score by a South African debutant. His heroics propelled the Proteas to a competitive total of 304.

However, New Zealand, led by a masterclass from Williamson, chased down the target with eight balls to spare. The former Kiwi captain showcased his class with a sublime, unbeaten 133 off 113 deliveries, anchoring the run chase. His 187-run partnership with Devon Conway (97) was instrumental in securing New Zealand’s six-wicket victory.

What’s Next in the Tri-Series?

With this loss, South Africa faces a virtual knockout match against hosts Pakistan on Wednesday (February 12). Pakistan also suffered a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, making their clash with South Africa a must-win encounter for both teams. The winner of that contest will advance to the tri-series final, set to take place on Friday (February 14).

Social Media Reacts to the Unusual Substitution

The sight of a coach stepping in as a substitute fielder naturally sparked a flurry of reactions online. Cricket enthusiasts took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their amazement at the rare occurrence.

“We don’t see this happening too often! South Africa’s fielding coach Wandile Gwavu came on as a substitute fielder during the New Zealand innings!” — FanCode

The Proteas will now look to regroup as reinforcements arrive, with Klaasen and Maharaj expected to provide much-needed experience ahead of their crunch match against Pakistan.