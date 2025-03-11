EXPLAINED: Why Team India Will Not Have A Bus Parade After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

India’s cricketing triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has sent waves of joy across the nation, but unlike the grand celebrations after the T20 World Cup 2024, fans won’t witness an open bus parade this time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted not to schedule a large-scale celebration, leaving many wondering why the victorious team won’t be honored in a similar fashion.

Players Return Home in Batches, No Unified Arrival

Unlike the T20 World Cup 2024 victory, where the entire Indian squad returned home together in a chartered flight, players and support staff from the Champions Trophy-winning team are arriving in India separately from Dubai. Head coach Gautam Gambhir landed in Delhi on Tuesday, while captain Rohit Sharma touched down in Mumbai. Other players have also departed for different locations, some choosing to take short vacations before joining their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 teams.

Tight IPL 2025 Schedule Leaves No Room for Celebrations

With IPL 2025 scheduled to begin on March 22, the players have little time to celebrate their historic third Champions Trophy victory. Given the tight turnaround, the BCCI has decided against organizing a T20 World Cup-style open bus parade. Most players want a brief break before plunging into their respective IPL campaigns. Some franchises, like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have already begun their pre-season camps, making it logistically difficult to bring the entire squad together for a felicitation ceremony.

A Record-Breaking Victory in Dubai

India’s triumph in Champions Trophy 2025 was historic, making them the first team to win the tournament three times. The Men in Blue clinched the title with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite the absence of an extravagant homecoming, the players have been showered with praise from fans, cricketing legends, and political figures alike.

Individual Celebrations Over Nationwide Festivities

Reports suggest that some players opted for private celebrations with their families, while others took short vacations before diving into IPL 2025 preparations. Unlike the euphoria that followed the T20 World Cup 2024 victory, when a massive crowd gathered at the Wankhede Stadium for the team’s felicitation, the BCCI’s focus is now on ensuring a smooth transition for the players ahead of the IPL season.

What’s Next for Team India?

While the lack of a victory parade may disappoint fans, the focus now shifts to IPL 2025, followed by crucial international assignments later in the year. With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, Team India will be keen to maintain their winning momentum and continue their dominance on the global stage.