Explained: Why Virat Kohli Is Not Playing IND vs ENG 1st ODI In Nagpur?

The stage was set for a thrilling encounter between India and England in the first ODI of their series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. However, one major name was notably absent from the Indian lineup — Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket legend, who has been an integral part of the team for over a decade, was not included in the starting XI for the match. Fans and experts alike were left wondering: why is Virat Kohli missing from this crucial fixture?

Virat Kohli's Knee Injury: The Primary Concern

The reason for Kohli’s absence has been attributed to a knee problem that he sustained the previous night. Reports suggest that Kohli was seen walking gingerly, with a noticeable strapping around his right knee. Despite being part of the team's preparations, it was clear that the injury was enough to keep him out of the playing XI for the first ODI.

In his absence, India will be looking to rely on other key players, including the promising young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana, both of whom are making their ODI debuts today. This shift marks a new chapter in India's ODI lineup, with the team eager to prove their depth and resilience in Kohli's absence.

Rohit Sharma's Approach to the Game

Indian captain Rohit Sharma spoke candidly about the team’s preparations and strategies before the match. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong start with the ball, despite England winning the toss and opting to bat first. Rohit’s calm demeanor and aggressive outlook towards the game reflect his leadership qualities, especially when a player of Kohli’s stature is missing from the team. “We wanted to bowl first, but it doesn’t matter a lot,” Rohit said, highlighting that the team’s focus would remain on executing their game plan.

Rohit further mentioned that getting some time off was a welcome break and that this series presented an excellent opportunity for the players to maximize their potential and gain valuable match experience ahead of future challenges, including the 2023 Champions Trophy. With Kohli not available, the onus will be on players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer to take on the mantle and deliver strong performances.

England’s Confidence Heading Into the Series

On the other side, England’s captain, Jos Buttler, revealed that the team was eager to get into the ODI series, especially with the return of Joe Root to the squad. Buttler’s upbeat attitude was evident as he spoke about the good morale within the dressing room, stating that the players were in high spirits ahead of their match against a top-tier Indian side. England's strategy was focused on the dynamic balance of their squad, with three pacers and an extra spin-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI. Buttler’s emphasis on playing aggressive cricket reflected his approach to challenging India in their home conditions.

A New Beginning for India’s Youngsters

With Jaiswal and Rana making their debuts, this ODI presents an exciting opportunity to see new talent rise to the occasion. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket, will be keen to make a statement at the international level, especially in the absence of a star like Kohli. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana’s inclusion adds a fresh pace option for India, as the team looks to manage the game with a combination of spin and pace attack.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood