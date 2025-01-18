EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli Will Not Play Next Round Of Ranji Trophy 2025?

The upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy, starting January 23, 2025, is set to feature some big names in Indian cricket, including Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubman Gill. However, one notable absence from the playing XI will be Virat Kohli, the star batter who has long been a fixture in domestic cricket. Kohli's absence has sparked significant attention, with fans and experts alike wondering why he will not be featuring in Delhi’s crucial match against Saurashtra. Here's everything you need to know about why Kohli will miss this round and what it means for his fitness and future domestic commitments.

Kohli’s Injury Woes: Neck Pain and Recovery

Virat Kohli's decision to skip the upcoming Ranji Trophy round comes as a result of an ongoing neck injury. According to sources close to the Indian cricket team, Kohli experienced a neck sprain shortly after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this month. Despite receiving an injection on January 8 to alleviate the pain, the 35-year-old batsman has not fully recovered, and the discomfort persists, making him unfit for the Saurashtra clash.

Kohli, who had initially been included in the Delhi squad for this fixture, communicated his condition to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team. His ongoing pain has ultimately led to his withdrawal from the match, as he focuses on recovering fully before the international commitments that lie ahead.

KL Rahul’s Absence: Elbow Injury Puts Him on the Sidelines

Alongside Kohli, another key player missing from the next round of Ranji Trophy fixtures will be KL Rahul. The Karnataka batter is dealing with an elbow issue, which has ruled him out of his side's match against Punjab. Rahul, who has had a history of injuries in the past year, will now focus on rehabilitation in the hopes of being fit for upcoming international assignments. While both Kohli and Rahul are expected to feature in future rounds of the tournament, their absence in this round highlights the growing importance of player fitness and recovery in the modern game.

The BCCI’s New Domestic Cricket Policy: A Mandate for Players

In recent developments, the BCCI has introduced a new policy that mandates participation in domestic cricket for all players to remain eligible for national team selection. The policy stresses the importance of domestic cricket in fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening India’s domestic structure. While players can be granted exceptions under extraordinary circumstances, this requires approval from the senior selection committee.

Kohli and Rahul’s withdrawal from the current round of the Ranji Trophy has prompted discussions around the fine balance between player fitness and the mandatory participation in domestic matches. Both players, being integral parts of India’s limited-overs squad, are crucial to the team’s plans for upcoming series, including the ODI series against England, starting February 6.

Will Kohli and Rahul Play in the Next Round?

For both players, the possibility of returning in the final round of the group phase remains open. That round, starting January 30, 2025, will be crucial for Delhi and Karnataka’s progress in the tournament. However, this comes with the added pressure of ensuring they are match-fit ahead of the ODI series against England. With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, the national selectors will be keen to ensure both Kohli and Rahul are in peak form when they make their return to international cricket.

What’s at Stake for Domestic Cricket?

Kohli’s absence from this round of the Ranji Trophy has brought renewed focus on the importance of domestic cricket. The BCCI’s push for players to engage with the domestic circuit is not just about fitness; it's about fostering a deeper connection between top-tier players and the grassroots of the game. The likes of Pant, Jadeja, and Gill, who will feature in this round, are seen as key figures in bridging the gap between international and domestic cricket, inspiring emerging talent while also ensuring match readiness.