Explained: Why West Indies Players Are Wearing Black Armbands in 2nd Test Against India?

The West Indies players are donning black armbands during the second Test match against India as a mark of respect for Bernard Julien. The tribute is being observed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where Roston Chase is leading the team. This gesture follows Julien’s passing on October 4, shortly after the conclusion of the first Test match between the two teams.

Who Was Bernard Julien?

Bernard Julien was a distinguished West Indies cricketer and a key member of the historic 1975 World Cup-winning squad—the team’s first-ever triumph in the tournament. He passed away in Northern Trinidad at the age of 75. Between 1973 and 1977, Julien represented the West Indies in 24 Test matches and 12 ODIs, scoring two centuries and claiming 50 wickets in Tests. His four-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the 1975 World Cup were instrumental in guiding the team to the final, where he contributed an unbeaten 26 runs in the victory over Australia at Lord’s.

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, expressed heartfelt condolences in an official statement: “As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. The time has come to view that chapter of our history not through exclusion but through understanding,” he said. “To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure.”

Match Details

In the second Test, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat first. India has retained the same playing XI from their victory in the first match, in which they triumphed by an innings and 140 runs, taking a 1–0 lead in the series. West Indies, meanwhile, made two changes to their lineup as they look to bounce back.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales