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'Extremely smart and skillful': Washington Sundar hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of India vs Japan T20I

Washington Sundar praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s skill and cricketing intelligence ahead of India’s T20I against Japan. Sundar said the teenager’s ability to understand the game and adapt to different conditions makes him a dangerous player for India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
'Extremely smart and skillful': Washington Sundar hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of India vs Japan T20I
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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