/'Eyes set on next level': Mohammed Shami determined for India comeback after winning Duleep Trophy 2026 with East Zone

Mohammed Shami has made it clear that his absence from the Indian team has not diminished his ambition. At 36, the experienced fast bowler continues to push himself on the domestic circuit, with a return to the national side still firmly among his goals.
Shami's latest statement came after East Zone secured the Duleep Trophy 2026 title against South Zone. The final ended in a draw, but East Zone were crowned champions after taking a commanding 372 run first innings advantage. The victory also carried personal significance for Shami, who featured in his 100th first class match and contributed two wickets.
The milestone added another memorable chapter to a career that has already spanned more than a decade. Shami, however, does not appear interested in simply looking back at what he has achieved. His attention remains directed towards improving his performance and maintaining the standards required for a potential India comeback.
Shami Stresses Importance Of Self Motivation
Shami has been outside the Indian squad since March 2025 and has also gone more than three years without appearing in a Test for the country. His most recent red ball appearance for India came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. Rather than allowing his prolonged absence to affect his outlook, Shami believes the motivation to improve has to come from within. He also insisted that the level of competition does not change the responsibility attached to representing a team.
'There are plenty of reasons to stay motivated if you look for them. At this level, if you aren't self-motivated, your approach is wrong. No matter what stage you're playing at, your eyes must always be set on the next level,' Shami said after East Zone won Duleep Trophy 2026 title.
His performances in the Duleep Trophy final offered further evidence of that approach. Despite being one of the most experienced players in the East Zone setup, Shami continued to operate with the intensity expected from a bowler still chasing higher targets.
‘My Job Is To Put In Hard Work’
Shami's hunger has also been evident during his domestic stint. His focus remains on preparing himself properly and making the most of every opportunity, irrespective of whether he is playing at the international level or in domestic cricket. The veteran pacer has received considerable backing from fans during his time away from the national setup. His experience, accuracy and ability to generate wickets have continued to keep him in the conversation around India's fast bowling options.
His latest comments suggest that Shami is prepared to leave the selection decision outside his control while concentrating on the work he can influence.
'My job is simply to put in the hard work-the rest is in the hands of the Almighty,' Shami concluded.
East Zone's Duleep Trophy triumph therefore provided Shami with both a team achievement and a personal milestone. After reaching 100 first class appearances and helping his side lift the trophy, the fast bowler's message remains straightforward: keep working, keep improving and continue aiming for the next level.
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