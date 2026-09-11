/'Eyes set on next level': Mohammed Shami determined for India comeback after winning Duleep Trophy 2026 with East Zone

Shami has been outside the Indian squad since March 2025 and has also gone more than three years without appearing in a Test for the country. His most recent red ball appearance for India came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. Rather than allowing his prolonged absence to affect his outlook, Shami believes the motivation to improve has to come from within. He also insisted that the level of competition does not change the responsibility attached to representing a team.