FACT CHECK: Is Late Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Know the truth

Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recently utilized social media to provide a significant update regarding her grandmother's medical condition. She explained that the singer had been hospitalized due to severe exhaustion and a chest infection. Tragically, on April 12, 2026, the iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Amidst this somber news, Zanai's name has also been circulating in the headlines due to her connection with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The rumors gained significant traction following Siraj's appearance at Zanai’s 23rd birthday celebration, leading many fans to question the nature of their bond.

The Source of the Rumors

The speculation began when photographs from Zanai’s private birthday party went viral on platforms like Instagram and X. Given the high profile of both individuals and the eight-year age gap between the 31-year-old cricketer and the 23-year-old aspiring actress, the public quickly jumped to conclusions about a possible courtship.

Direct Clarification from Zanai and Siraj

Both parties have moved swiftly to debunk these claims and clarify that their relationship is entirely platonic. To silence the rumors, Zanai Bhosle shared a photo of herself with Siraj on her Instagram account, explicitly labeling him as her "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother) (sparkles and flower emojis)." She added Coldplay's Sky Full of stars as the background music.

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Mohammed Siraj further solidified this stance by resharing the post with a sentimental caption that translates to the following:

"Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein (There is no one like my sister. I don't want to stay anywhere without her. I sister is one of a kind like the moon and stars)." Zanai re-shared it with a red heart emoji

Professional Backgrounds

Zanai Bhosle: The daughter of Anand Bhosle, Zanai is currently preparing for her major Bollywood debut in the upcoming film "The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." She is also an accomplished singer, following the musical heritage of her grandmother.

Mohammed Siraj: A cornerstone of the Indian National Team’s bowling attack, Siraj is widely respected for his journey from Hyderabad to international cricket stardom. His presence at the Bhosle family event highlights a deep-rooted and respectful family friendship rather than a romantic entanglement.

Final Verdict: False

The claims that Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj are dating are false. Both individuals have publicly confirmed that they share a bond equivalent to that of siblings, referring to each other as brother and sister to end any further public speculation.