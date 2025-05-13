Advertisement
Fact Check: Can BCCI Punish Foreign Players Who Refuse To Return For IPL 2025?

Overseas players skipping IPL 2025 due to India-Pakistan tensions won’t face BCCI punishment, thanks to the force majeure clause in their contracts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for a much-anticipated resumption this week following a week-long suspension due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, a fresh dilemma confronts the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL franchises — the uncertain return of overseas players. With 16 matches, including the playoffs and the final, still left in the calendar, the withdrawal of key international players threatens to derail title ambitions and alter the tournament’s competitive balance. Yet, amid mounting frustration, one critical legal clause ensures these foreign cricketers won't face punitive action — and it's perfectly within the rulebook.

No Penalty for Pulling Out: The Force Majeure Clause Explained

Despite speculation and rising concerns among fans and franchise owners alike, foreign players opting out of the IPL 2025 restart will not be penalized. The reason lies in a universally recognized contractual term: the force majeure clause.

Present in all IPL player contracts, the force majeure clause essentially frees players from their contractual obligations in the event of extraordinary circumstances — such as war, natural disasters, or, in this case, geopolitical instability — that are beyond their control.

The clause legally protects players from fines, suspensions, or bans in such scenarios, regardless of how crucial their absence may be to their teams. In essence, no matter how costly the impact on team combinations or playoff hopes, franchises have no authority to penalize foreign cricketers who prioritize personal safety.

BCCI’s New Withdrawal Rule – Why It Doesn’t Apply Here

Earlier this year, the BCCI introduced a strict rule for IPL 2025: any player who voluntarily withdraws from the tournament post-auction without a valid reason would be banned for the next two IPL seasons. It was seen as a bold step to ensure commitment and prevent last-minute pullouts.

However, this regulation is nullified in force majeure scenarios. Since the pullouts this season stem from a legitimate geopolitical crisis, the rule does not apply. This legal safeguard overrides the BCCI's penalty clause, meaning players like Harry Brook — who was penalized in previous years for voluntary absence — will not face the same consequences this time around.

Which Overseas Stars May Not Return? Impact on Teams

While the BCCI is still awaiting official clearance from the government to confirm the IPL's restart — tentatively set for May 17 or 18 — multiple reports suggest a handful of marquee overseas players are unlikely to return. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) star pacer Josh Hazlewood, currently third in the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets, is reportedly recovering from injury and may skip the remaining fixtures.

Sources also indicate that another key overseas batsman from RCB has informed the franchise of his decision to stay back home. The ripple effect could significantly hamper RCB’s qualification bid, especially with double-headers and a packed schedule expected to fast-track the league’s completion.

IPL 2025 Final: New Date, New Venue?

As per reports, the IPL 2025 final, initially scheduled for May 25 at Eden Gardens, is likely to be postponed to May 30. In a surprising twist, the venue may also be shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ensuring logistical ease and maximum spectator turnout.

The BCCI is reportedly considering multiple double-headers to ensure the league stage wraps up in time, adding pressure on teams to adapt quickly and efficiently without their full squads.

