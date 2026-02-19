Fact Check: Did Abhishek Sharma break ICC rules by wearing Mohammed Siraj’s jersey?

No, Abhishek Sharma did not violate ICC regulations when he walked out to bat wearing Mohammed Siraj’s jersey during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad. The unusual moment sparked confusion on social media, but ICC clothing rules allow flexibility in exceptional situations, especially when the uniform design remains compliant and match officials approve the change.

The left-handed opener reportedly forgot his own jersey at the team hotel and borrowed a teammate’s shirt to avoid delaying play. While the name and number did not match the player, the match referee permitted it, and the game proceeded without penalty.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Abhishek Sharma wore Siraj’s jersey

According to broadcast commentary and team sources:

Sharma forgot his jersey at the team hotel.

He initially wore Arshdeep Singh’s kit before switching to Siraj’s shirt.

The change was made quickly to prevent delaying the start of India’s innings.

Match officials approved the temporary solution.

Social media speculation suggested a superstition angle after two ducks, but there is no official confirmation supporting that claim.

What ICC rules say about wearing another player’s jersey

The ICC Clothing and Equipment Regulations do not explicitly forbid wearing a teammate’s jersey. However, they emphasize uniformity, professionalism, and clear player identification.

Key provisions:

Uniformity requirement



All players must wear team clothing that matches approved colours, design, and sponsor placement.

Unique player identification



Names and numbers help officials, broadcasters, and technology identify players correctly.

Duplicate numbers not allowed



Two players in the same playing XI cannot share the same jersey number.

Match referee authority



Officials can permit exceptions in emergency situations if the uniform remains professional and compliant.

Professional standards clause



Clothing must not undermine the professional appearance of international cricket.

Wearing a teammate’s jersey is allowed in exceptional circumstances, provided officials approve and no numbering conflict exists.

Did the jersey mismatch affect the match?

From a regulatory standpoint, no. From a cricketing standpoint, Sharma’s struggles continued. He was bowled by Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt for a third consecutive duck, becoming the first player to record three successive ducks in a single T20 World Cup. Dutt executed a similar plan used earlier by Pakistan, cramping Sharma for room before delivering a quicker ball that shattered his stumps.

A tough phase for India’s top-order batter

Sharma’s poor run comes amid difficult circumstances:

Ducks vs USA, Pakistan, and Netherlands

Recent illness and hospitalisation due to a stomach infection

Reported weight loss and disrupted preparation

With the Super Eight stage approaching, India will hope the aggressive opener rediscovers form quickly.

Have similar jersey incidents happened before?

Such cases are rare but not unprecedented. In domestic and international cricket, players have occasionally worn replacement kits due to damage, bloodstains, or logistical errors. Match referees typically prioritise continuity of play over strict visual compliance in genuine emergencies.