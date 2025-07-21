FACT CHECK: Did Ajay Devgn Really Meet Shahid Afridi After Pahalgam Attack? Viral Photo Traced Back to WCL 2024

In the high-octane world of cricket and cinema, few things spark more debate in India than any perceived association with Pakistan during times of geopolitical tension. The latest controversy surrounds a viral picture featuring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, which has triggered widespread backlash on social media platforms, especially in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The image in question — now circulating like wildfire — shows Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries at Edgbaston Stadium. However, contrary to what many believe, this meeting did not occur recently, nor was it linked to the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The photograph dates back to the 2024 edition of the tournament, a critical clarification that has emerged amid a rising tide of online outrage.

Ajay Devgan met Shahid Afridi during the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham, 2024 pic.twitter.com/mlmdWZMgSd July 20, 2025

India vs Pakistan Clash Called Off: A Political Statement on the Pitch

Fueling the controversy further was the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan veterans’ match at WCL 2025 in Birmingham, scheduled just days after India’s cross-border offensive. With former stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Suresh Raina refusing to take the field, citing moral and nationalistic grounds, the decision reverberated across the cricketing world.

The tournament organisers issued a statement expressing their disappointment but accepted the players’ decision, stating, “Our goal was to recreate happy cricketing memories, not stir political sentiments.” The move, however, has ignited conversations about the role of athletes and celebrities in national discourse, especially when historical rivalries and fresh military actions intersect.

Devgn’s Clarification: When Facts Get Lost in the Heat

The Ajay Devgn–Shahid Afridi photo, now trending under hashtags like #BoycottBollywood and #PRDeshbhakti, became a lightning rod for criticism. Accusations flew fast on X (formerly Twitter), with users calling out Devgn’s “selective patriotism” and alleging that his nationalism is “just for PR.” Many also pointed to the timing, with Devgn’s film "Son of Sardar 2" slated for release soon — further fueling claims of a publicity stunt.

However, several fact-checkers, including OnlyFact India, clarified that the picture is from WCL 2024, when Devgn attended the final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, which was eventually won by the Indian side. At that time, no geopolitical event framed the interaction as inappropriate, making the current outrage largely contextual and emotional.

Despite the league stage match cancellation, there's a twist in the tale. If both teams qualify, India and Pakistan could still clash in the semifinals or finals of WCL 2025. Pakistan Champions’ owner Kamil Khan stated that the tournament will proceed as scheduled. However, he also hinted that alternate plans might be considered to “avoid politically sensitive matchups.”

This leaves the door open for another high-stakes encounter, should tournament dynamics align — a possibility that could either reignite controversy or offer a platform for unity through sport, depending on how it’s handled.