Fact Check: Did Indore Crowd Target Gautam Gambhir After 3rd ODI? Virat Kohli’s Reaction Viral

A viral video claiming that the Indore crowd chanted “Gautam Gambhir haaye haaye” during the post match ceremony of the third ODI between India and New Zealand has triggered sharp reactions online. The clip shows Virat Kohli appearing visibly animated as alleged chants target head coach Gautam Gambhir at the Holkar Stadium. However, a closer fact check suggests the video is edited, with audio lifted from an older, unrelated incident. This clarification matters. The series defeat has already placed Indian cricket under scrutiny, and a misleading clip risks amplifying speculation around dressing room tensions and Gambhir’s future.

What the Viral Video Claims

The video, widely shared on X and Instagram, appears to capture a section of the Indore crowd chanting slogans against Gambhir moments after India lost the decider and the series 2-1 to New Zealand. Kohli’s body language in the clip is being interpreted as shock, anger, or even approval, depending on the narrative pushing it.

Several posts have claimed the chants reflected public frustration with team management following back to back home series setbacks.

Fact Check: Why the Clip Is Misleading

Multiple media organisations present at the venue have not confirmed any audible anti-Gambhir chants during the ceremony. More importantly:

The video visuals are real, recorded during the Indore presentation.

The audio track is not authentic and appears to be taken from a separate, older incident in Guwahati where similar chants were reported.

The same audio pattern matches the Guwahati Test crowd reaction from last year, where India’s support staff intervened.

Zee News does not independently verify viral videos. Based on available evidence, this clip is most likely edited and should not be treated as proof of crowd chanting in Indore.

Kohli’s Reaction: Context Matters

Kohli was standing alongside Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and others during the ceremony. His gestures and expressions have been selectively clipped and looped to suggest a reaction to chants.

In reality, there is no verified audio from the ground confirming that Kohli heard or responded to any slogan. Interpreting facial expressions without context has fueled unnecessary narratives.

Notably, Kohli was India’s standout batter in the series, scoring 93, 23, and a match winning 124, which makes theories about internal conflict even more speculative.

Why Gambhir Is Under Pressure Anyway

Even without the viral clip, Gambhir’s tenure is facing tough questions:

India have now lost an ODI series at home to New Zealand for the first time in 37 years.

The defeat follows a poor Test run and inconsistent white ball results.

Captain Shubman Gill and selection calls have also come under scanner.

That said, the BCCI has shown no indication of an immediate coaching change. Gambhir’s contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the 2026 T20 World Cup seen as a critical checkpoint.

Bigger Picture Before 2027

New Zealand’s success in India, combined with their recent dominance across formats, has exposed structural issues rather than isolated failures. Overreacting to unverified videos distracts from real concerns like middle order stability, bowling depth, and leadership clarity. For fans and analysts, separating fact from fabrication is essential.

Verdict

There is no confirmed evidence that the Indore crowd chanted “Gautam Gambhir haaye haaye” during the third ODI presentation. The viral clip is most likely edited, using old audio to fit a current narrative.