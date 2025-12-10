Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Take His 100th T20I Wicket On A 'No-Ball' - Watch

India’s dominant 101-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20I at Cuttack should have been remembered solely for the hosts’ clinical performance. Instead, the spotlight shifted to a moment of controversy surrounding Jasprit Bumrah’s historic 100th T20I wicket. What unfolded sparked heated discussions among fans, analysts, and former cricketers, adding fresh drama to an already eventful contest.

So Bumrah actually got Dewald Brevis out on a no-ball and the umpire didn’t even notice?

Bumrah Reaches a Rare Milestone

Jasprit Bumrah entered the match needing one wicket to join India’s elite list of bowlers with 100 T20I scalps. The moment came in the 10th over when Dewald Brevis miscued a short ball and Suryakumar Yadav completed the catch at extra cover. It was a significant moment for Indian cricket as Bumrah became only the second Indian bowler — after Arshdeep Singh — to reach the landmark.

The milestone also placed him among an exclusive global group of players with 100 wickets across all three international formats, sharing space with legends such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, and Shakib Al Hasan.

The No-Ball Controversy That Sparked Debate

What should have been a straightforward celebration quickly turned into a talking point. The third umpire was tasked with checking the legality of the delivery, and slow-motion replays suggested that Bumrah’s front foot may have landed marginally over the popping crease. Several angles hinted at a possible overstep, triggering doubts about whether the landmark dismissal should stand.

However, the umpire ruled the ball legal, stating that part of Bumrah’s foot was grounded behind the line. This verdict kept the wicket intact but set social media ablaze with fans split between those calling it a lucky escape and others defending the decision. Regardless of the debate, the dismissal became a defining visual of the match and added a layer of intrigue to Bumrah’s achievement.

India’s Batting Revival Led by Hardik Pandya

Before the controversy unfolded, India had already crafted a strong platform. After a shaky start at 39 for 3, Hardik Pandya delivered a blistering unbeaten 59 off 28 balls. His innings, packed with clean hitting and fearless intent, shifted momentum firmly in India’s favour. Valuable contributions from Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, and Abhishek Sharma lifted India to a competitive 175 for 6, despite disciplined bowling from Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa Collapse Under India’s Bowling Firepower

Chasing 176 on a tricky surface, South Africa imploded under relentless pressure. Their innings lasted only 12.3 overs, folding for 74, their lowest score in T20Is. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy combined brilliantly, striking at regular intervals and offering no room for recovery. Bumrah’s two wickets, including the much-debated scalp of Brevis, punctuated a superb collective bowling effort that helped India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.