A video featuring Indian fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of speculation and false accusations. The clip, which is being widely circulated by some fans and social media users, claiming that Bumrah was caught using sandpaper during the India vs England 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. But is there any truth to this claim? Here’s what really happened.

The Viral Video and False Claims

The clip in question shows Bumrah bending down to adjust his shoe during a break in play. As he does so, a small object is seen falling from his footwear. A section of fans, particularly from Australia, jumped on the opportunity to suggest that the object was sandpaper, hinting at ball tampering, a sensitive topic in cricket ever since the infamous 2018 "Sandpapergate" scandal involving Australia.

What Actually Happened: The Real Story

The truth, however, is far from what is being suggested. The video in question isn’t from the current IND vs ENG series, but from a Test match in Sydney during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, held earlier in 2024–25.

And that mysterious object? It was not sandpaper.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in to clear the air during that time. In a humorous yet direct post on X (formerly Twitter), he said,

“That’s a finger protection pad ”

The tweet instantly diffusing the situation and clarifying that the item seen in the video was a finger protection pad commonly used by bowlers, not sandpaper.

Context Matters: Why the Confusion?

Bumrah is known for slipping in shoe padding or wearing protective inserts to reduce the strain on his feet, especially given the high-impact nature of fast bowling. What fell from his shoe was likely such a pad or an inner cushioning used to provide comfort during his delivery stride. Such accessories are entirely legal and common among professional fast bowlers, making the sandpaper allegations baseless.

The Real Focus: India vs England 1st Test at Headingley

While old videos and false claims were making rounds, Jasprit Bumrah was busy doing what he does best , dismantling batting orders. In the ongoing first Test at Headingley, Bumrah picked up three crucial wickets, showing once again why he is considered one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

India posted a formidable 471 runs in the first innings, powered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. In response, England are 327/5 in 77 overs during the ongoing match at Leeds.

No Sandpaper, Just Sensationalism

The claim that Jasprit Bumrah ever used sandpaper is false and based on an out-of-context video from a different series. With Ashwin clarifying the object as a finger pad and no credible evidence of tampering, the controversy appears to be a classic case of internet-fueled misinformation. People should not believe everything they see on internet instead try to read about it properly. This Fact check was in respect for Bumrah who has been relentlessly bowling exceptional for India irrespective of the format or condition.