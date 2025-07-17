A social media storm erupted during the third India vs England Test at Lord’s when a viral video claimed that Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma was denied entry at the historic venue. The footage suggested that security officials failed to recognize the 30-year-old, leaving him stranded outside despite his attempts to explain his identity. The scene turned chaotic as fans began gathering around, and Sharma allegedly yelled out to Dinesh Karthik, who was spotted nearby on a phone call.

The moment sparked outrage and amusement in equal measure online, prompting widespread speculation about the treatment of Indian players abroad—especially at an iconic stadium like Lord’s Cricket Ground, synonymous with the prestige of Test cricket.

Dinesh Karthik Breaks His Silence: Debunking the Narrative

Veteran cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight. "These are some issues with social media that a lot face," Karthik posted, dismissing the claims as exaggerated and misleading.

"I invited Jitesh to the comm box. He had come, and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box. He met everyone there. BTW, this is below the media center, not the entrance to the ground."

Karthik’s clarification not only shut down the rumour mill but also highlighted how a minor misunderstanding can go viral in today’s digital age.

Jitesh Sharma: The Rising Star Who’s No Stranger to the Spotlight

The incident came at a time when Jitesh Sharma is fast becoming a household name in Indian cricket. The Vidarbha-born wicketkeeper-batter played a vital role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL 2025 win, contributing match-winning finishes and even stepping in as stand-in captain when Rajat Patidar was injured.

Notably, Jitesh smashed an unbeaten 85 in a must-win clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, sealing RCB's top-two finish in the league stage. Despite playing just nine T20Is for India since his debut in 2023, his explosive lower-order hitting and cool head under pressure have made him a valuable asset in both domestic and franchise cricket.

Now, in a major development, Jitesh is set to switch states from Vidarbha to Baroda for the upcoming 2025–26 domestic season. With strong ties to Krunal Pandya and a desire to make a deeper impact in red-ball cricket, Sharma is eyeing a fresh start after captaining Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India Trail 1-2 in the England Test Series: Tensions Rise

Amid the off-field drama, the Lord’s Test itself ended in heartbreak for India, as the visitors suffered a narrow defeat to go 1-2 down in the five-match series. After bouncing back spectacularly at Edgbaston following a loss at Headingley, India had high hopes at Lord’s—but faltered in key moments.

The defeat was compounded by criticism aimed at Jasprit Bumrah, who was slammed by fans and former players for an apparent “lack of intent” during the final hour of play. Meanwhile, England were docked two World Test Championship points for a slow over rate, dropping from second to third in the standings—a rare disciplinary blow under Article 16.11.2 of ICC WTC rules.

What’s Next? A Crucial Fourth Test at Old Trafford

With the series now on the line, both teams will gear up for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23, before the finale at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.

India will need to recalibrate their approach, with middle-order stability and bowling discipline under scrutiny. Jitesh Sharma may not be part of the playing XI, but his presence off the field—and in the headlines—continues to reflect his rising influence in Indian cricket circles.