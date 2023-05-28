Fact Check: Did KL Rahul Visit Strip Club In London? Wife Athiya Replies To Allegations

India cricketer amd Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was slammed on social media after a video went viral on the internet in which he was allegedly spotted in a strip bar of London. In the video, Rahul can be seen enjoying a party at the bar. The video starts with exotic dancers performing in the adult-themed bar in London and later on glimpses of Rahul at the bar are visible. The alleged video did not go down well with the Indian fans, who advised Rahul to mend his ways while other questioned Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allegedly paying the bills for a visit to a strip bar. There is no truth to these claims though. But the fans are quite upset with Rahul's visit to this bar.

Here's the alleged video of Rahul at a strip club in London:

KL Rahul has discovered the most effective method of recovery.



pic.twitter.com/GGWDbW6x06 — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) May 27, 2023

Did Rahul go to a strip bar to watch exotic dance?

The video shows Rahul's presence in the bar but one cannot, for sure, say that he was there alone and specifically went to watch the exotic dance. Wife His wife and actress Athiya Shetty spoke up on the alleged video that is doing the rounds on social media. She posted an Instagram story, revealing the unknown details of the video. Athiya slammed the press for carrying out a story without fact-checking the details and said that she was also there with Rahul in the club alongwith friends. She requested fans to avoid seeing the alleged video without context.

Athiya' statement read as follows: "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it is important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out a regular place as one does. Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love."

Statement from Athiya Shetty about the video circulating in social media of Rahul, Athiya & his friends. pic.twitter.com/kuMlnL6DXP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2023

Going by Athiya's statement, one can understand that Rahul indeed were at the same club as shown in the video but he was not alone. However, fans remain unsatisfied after Athiya's statement as they are questioning the motive behind visiting such a bar. A Twitter user wrote: "Everything all right as it's their private life but what is 'regular place' in her story". Another fan wrote: "ya no problem in this but if @BCCI paying his stay bills then it is a big problem".