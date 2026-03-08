Fact Check: Did Mitchell Santner recreate Pat Cummins' 'Pitch Photo Clicking' incident? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Hours before the IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad, a viral image showing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner clicking a photo of the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch sparked speculation online. Many fans linked the moment to Pat Cummins photographing the pitch before the 2023 ODI World Cup final, a match India famously lost. However, the viral Santner image is not real. A fact check confirms that the photo circulating on social media is AI-generated and digitally edited, with visual inconsistencies that do not match actual Black Caps training visuals from the stadium. The incident quickly gained traction because of the emotional memory attached to the 2023 World Cup final, but experts say the comparison is purely coincidental and has no tactical relevance to Sunday’s final.

Why Mitchell Santner’s Viral Photo Triggered 2023 World Cup Memories

Social media erupted when the image surfaced online showing Santner apparently photographing the Ahmedabad pitch. Fans immediately drew parallels with a widely circulated photo from November 2023, when Australian captain Pat Cummins inspected and photographed the pitch before the ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

That match ended in heartbreak for India as Australia secured the title in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Because of that lingering memory, the Santner image triggered a wave of memes and jokes suggesting history might repeat itself. But the comparison quickly fell apart after verification.

Fact Check: The Viral Santner Image Is AI-Generated

Independent verification and AI analysis tools indicate the viral image does not match real match-day visuals from Ahmedabad.

Key inconsistencies identified include:

The stadium background appears identical to the Cummins photo from 2023. Leg tape and footwear styling do not match New Zealand’s current training kit visuals. Lighting and shadow inconsistencies suggest digital manipulation. AI analysis platform Grok noted that the image appears to be a “classic meme edit using the Cummins background template.” In short, the viral Santner image is fabricated content that spread quickly due to the emotional context of the upcoming final.

Santner’s Message Before the Final

Despite the online chatter, Santner himself struck a calm and confident tone ahead of the match. When asked during the pre-final press conference whether New Zealand were ready to silence a massive Indian crowd, the Black Caps skipper said: “We may not be favourites, but if we play well as a team, we can win it even if it means breaking a few hearts.” New Zealand have built a reputation for thriving in high-pressure ICC matches, often upsetting favourites on the global stage.

What’s at Stake in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

The Ahmedabad final carries massive historical stakes for both teams.

For India

India are the defending T20 World Cup champions.

Victory would make them the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title.

The Men in Blue also aim to break a long-standing T20 World Cup hoodoo against New Zealand.

For New Zealand

The Black Caps are chasing their first T20 World Cup title. They have a strong ICC tournament reputation, having reached multiple finals across formats. The match will be played on the centre wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium, a red-and-black soil surface expected to provide good pace and bounce for fast bowlers. Earlier in the tournament, the same strip produced a high-scoring game where South Africa posted 213/4, suggesting conditions could favour aggressive batting.