Fact-Check: Did Mohsin Naqvi Apologize To BCCI? Could He Lose ACC Chief Role After Trophy Row?

Trophy Drama Overshadows India’s Victory

India defeated Pakistan in the final to lift their ninth Asia Cup crown. However, the traditional post-match celebrations took a dramatic turn when the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi on stage. The presentation was delayed, and eventually, the trophy was carried away without being officially handed over to the champions.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav later claimed his team was “denied the trophy,” describing it as an unprecedented moment in cricketing history.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Handshake Controversy

Even before the final, tensions were evident. Indian players had refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts throughout the tournament, including during tosses and post-match ceremonies. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted that this was the first time he had witnessed such a stance in international cricket.

This symbolic protest was seen as a reflection of strained political relations, especially following recent cross-border tensions and India’s military operations in Pahalgam.

Did Naqvi Apologise?

In the immediate aftermath, several reports claimed that Mohsin Naqvi had apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dubai. But Naqvi quickly dismissed these claims.

On social media, he asserted: “I have done nothing wrong. I have never apologised to the BCCI, nor will I ever do so.” Naqvi insisted that he was always ready to hand over the trophy and even invited India to collect it from the ACC headquarters.

Where is the Trophy Now?

According to reports, the trophy was briefly in Naqvi’s possession after the final. Under mounting criticism, it has reportedly been transferred to the UAE cricket board for safekeeping, with the BCCI insisting it be formally awarded to the Indian team.

BCCI Push for Naqvi’s Removal

BCCI officials Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla strongly objected to Naqvi’s conduct during the AGM, supported by several member boards. Sources suggest that the BCCI is considering escalating the matter to the ICC and may push for Naqvi’s impeachment from his role as ACC President. However, experts point out that there are no clear ICC or ACC statutes that allow for the forced removal of an ACC chief mid-term over such controversies.

A Reflection of Politics in Cricket

The Asia Cup 2025 should have been remembered for India’s dominant run and their victory over their arch-rivals in the final. Instead, the tournament has highlighted how deeply politics and diplomacy have seeped into cricket. The handshake boycott, the trophy fiasco, and accusations against Mohsin Naqvi have transformed a sporting triumph into a geopolitical flashpoint.

With the BCCI preparing to raise the matter at the ICC’s November meeting, the crisis is far from over. For now, the Asia Cup 2025 will be remembered less for the cricket and more for the chaos that followed.