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NewsCricketFact check: Did MS Dhoni change jersey No 7 to 8 ahead of IPL 2026?
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Fact check: Did MS Dhoni change jersey No 7 to 8 ahead of IPL 2026?

Did MS Dhoni switch from jersey No 7 to 8? Here’s a full fact check before IPL 2026 and what his viral post really means.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • MS Dhoni has not officially changed his jersey number, despite viral claims.
  • The No 8 post is likely part of a promotional campaign ahead of IPL 2026.
  • Dhoni’s No 7 remains one of the most iconic identities in cricket history.
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Fact check: Did MS Dhoni change jersey No 7 to 8 ahead of IPL 2026?MS Dhoni’s No 7 jersey sparks fresh debate after viral No 8 post ahead of IPL 2026. Is it a real change or just a teaser? Photo Credit – X

MS Dhoni has not officially changed his iconic jersey number 7 to 8. The viral social media buzz stems from a cryptic Facebook post and video, but there is no confirmation from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or the IPL that Dhoni will wear No. 8 in IPL 2026. At this stage, the development appears promotional or symbolic rather than a real jersey switch.

 
 
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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah’s Rs 2,00,00,000 pay cut: Will BCCI compensate India’s pace spearhead?

Why Dhoni’s post triggered massive speculation

Just days before IPL 2026, Dhoni posted:

“Some numbers stay with you. 7 has always been one of them. But today, I’m switching to 8. You’ll know why soon.”

The post was accompanied by a video showing a No. 7 jersey being replaced with No. 8 in a dressing room. Within minutes, fans began questioning whether Dhoni was preparing for a major identity shift at the fag end of his career.

However, there are key reasons to treat this cautiously:

  • No official squad list or jersey update confirms a change
  • CSK has not announced any rebranding or number reassignment
  • Dhoni’s No. 7 is deeply tied to his legacy and fan recall
  • The truth: Why a jersey switch is highly unlikely

Dhoni’s No. 7 is not just a number, it is a brand, legacy, and emotional identifier in Indian cricket.

It is linked to his birth date: July 7 (07/07)

  • The number was retired by the BCCI in 2023, meaning no Indian player can wear it
  • It has been central to CSK’s branding and fan culture for over a decade

A sudden switch to No. 8 in IPL, without a structural reason, would be unprecedented. Historically, elite cricketers nearing retirement do not alter such deeply embedded identifiers unless tied to a specific campaign, tribute, or commercial activation.

Is this an advertisement or campaign stunt?

This is currently the most credible explanation.

Sports marketing trends show that cryptic athlete posts often precede:

  • Brand endorsements
  • Campaign reveals
  • Merchandise launches
  • Documentary or content drops

Dhoni, known for his low-key but strategic media presence, has previously used minimal communication to generate maximum curiosity. This aligns with a teaser-style campaign rollout rather than a cricketing decision.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Akash Kharade

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