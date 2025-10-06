Fact Check: Did Pakistan Win the Toss Wrongly Against India at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

The ICC Women’s World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was mired in controversy even before the first ball was bowled. The toss, overshadowed by confusion and a seemingly incorrect call, set the stage for a riveting encounter that saw India extend their unbroken streak against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs.

Toss Controversy Clouds the India-Pakistan Rivalry

The longstanding tradition of a pre-match handshake between the two sides remained absent, mirroring the Asia Cup earlier this year. Skippers Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana skipped the customary handshake, highlighting the tense rivalry.

The controversy erupted when Harmanpreet spun the coin, and Fatima Sana called tails. However, presenter Mel Jones from Australia announced heads. ICC Match Referee Shandre Fritz did not intervene, and Pakistan was awarded the toss, opting to field first.

Fatima Sana commented, “We’re going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. Anything under 250 could be a good chase.” Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed a change in India’s lineup with Renuka Singh Thakur replacing Amanjot Kaur due to illness, saying, “We’ve gelled well as a team and are looking forward to today’s contest.”

India Sets a Competitive Total Despite Tough Conditions

Sent in to bat, India posted a challenging 247 in 50 overs, with contributions from Harleen Deol (46) and Richa Ghosh (35* off 20). The innings was built on resilience rather than big partnerships. Notably, this marked India’s highest total in women’s ODIs without a fifty-plus stand, showcasing depth in the batting lineup.

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Diana Baig and Fatima Sana, kept a lid on India’s scoring initially, while Sadia Iqbal and Rameen Shamim tightened the middle overs. India’s middle-order faced challenges, especially after early wickets fell, but smart batting and aggressive hitting in the final overs ensured a competitive total.

Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma Shine With the Ball

In response, Pakistan struggled to keep up with the asking rate despite Sidra Amin’s valiant 81 off 106 balls. Indian pacer Kranti Goud led the bowling attack with figures of 3 for 20, while Deepti Sharma contributed 3 for 45, effectively dismantling Pakistan’s chase.

An unusual run-out of Muneeba Ali added to Pakistan’s woes. While batting out of her crease, Muneeba briefly lifted her bat before grounding it again, and Deepti Sharma’s precise throw dislodged the bails. The decision, though unconventional, showcased India’s sharp fielding awareness and left Pakistan struggling at 26 for 3 in just 11.1 overs.

Sidra Amin’s effort provided Pakistan a glimmer of hope, including the team’s first-ever ODI six against India, but partnerships failed to build momentum. Natalia Pervaiz’s 33 off 46 offered support, yet Pakistan eventually fell short, all out for 159 in 43 overs.

India Extends Unbeaten ODI Streak Against Pakistan

The 88-run victory extended India’s unbroken record against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs to 12 wins in 12 matches. India now leads the points table, with momentum firmly on their side, while Pakistan remains winless after two matches in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team displayed controlled aggression and smart game management under challenging conditions, reinforcing India’s status as the dominant force in this rivalry. Kranti Goud, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma emerged as standout performers, blending youth and experience to deliver a comprehensive win.