Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2883605https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/fact-check-did-punjab-kings-owner-preity-zinta-cried-watching-priyansh-arya-smash-century-vs-csk-2883605.html
NewsCricket
PRIYANSH ARYA

FACT CHECK: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Cried Watching Priyansh Arya Smash Century vs CSK?

Preity Zinta was visibly emotional as Punjab Kings’ rising star Priyansh Arya smashed a stunning 39-ball century against CSK in IPL 2025, marking a potential turning point for the franchise.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 07:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FACT CHECK: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Cried Watching Priyansh Arya Smash Century vs CSK?

It was a night to remember at Chepauk as Punjab Kings' rising star Priyansh Arya lit up the IPL stage with a jaw-dropping century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — a blistering knock that not only swung the game in Punjab’s favour but also sparked a heartwarming reaction from team co-owner Preity Zinta. The Bollywood icon was seen visibly emotional, cheering and shedding tears of joy as Arya reached his maiden IPL century in just 39 balls, etching his name into the record books.

Also Read: 'MS Dhoni Came Out To Bat With A Sword', Ambati Rayudu's Praise Sparks Meme Fest Among Fans - Watch

Priyansh Arya’s Record-Breaking Century: 103 Off 42 Balls

Coming in at a time when Punjab Kings (PBKS) were under pressure, Arya played a counter-attacking gem that stunned the home crowd. His innings, laced with 7 fours and 9 towering sixes, was not just about brute force — it was a display of temperament, maturity, and match awareness far beyond his years. His 103 off 42 deliveries is now the joint-second fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, sending shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity.

While wickets kept tumbling around him, Arya remained unfazed, keeping the scoreboard ticking and punishing anything loose. He reached his century with a crisp boundary — a moment that triggered an emotional explosion in the Punjab dugout. Preity Zinta, known for her passionate support for PBKS, leapt to her feet, teary-eyed and clapping relentlessly, a picture of pure pride.

Preity Zinta's Viral Reaction: A Moment of Pure IPL Magic

Zinta’s emotional response to Arya’s landmark innings has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip of her wiping away tears and applauding with uncontainable joy has become one of IPL 2025’s most talked-about moments. Fans across the globe are calling it the “spirit of the IPL” — a testament to how much this tournament means not only to players, but also to those who live and breathe their teams.

Having been a constant presence since the franchise’s inception — from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings — Zinta’s dedication has been unwavering. And now, with the youthful energy of talents like Priyansh Arya and the experienced leadership of Shreyas Iyer under coach Ricky Ponting, the Punjab camp is dreaming big once again.

A Statement Win Over CSK Amid Tactical Challenges

Opting to bat first after losing their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS made a bold call. Iyer backed his batters to set a strong target, despite a sluggish Chepauk surface. The middle order struggled once again, but Arya’s brilliance covered all cracks. The Punjab bowlers later complemented the batting heroics with a clinical performance, restricting CSK well short of the target.

CSK’s struggles continued, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision to bat at No.3 once again raising eyebrows. The side has now lost four matches on the trot, slipping further in the points table. While their top order has potential, the lack of batting depth is becoming a serious concern.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Priyansh AryaPreity ZintaPunjab KingsIPL 2025Priyansh Arya century vs CSKPreity Zinta emotional reaction IPL 2025Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings highlightsfastest Indian century in IPLIPL 2025 Priyansh Arya scorecardPreity Zinta crying IPL videoPunjab Kings latest match resultPriyansh Arya IPL stats 2025CSK vs PBKS full match highlightsIPL 2025 viral momentsShreyas Iyer captain Punjab KingsRicky Ponting Punjab Kings coachIPL match-winning knocks 2025emotional Preity Zinta celebrationIPL 2025 young Indian talentsPunjab Kings batting performanceIPL 2025 trending news todayPBKS top run scorers 2025Preity Zinta supports Priyansh AryaArya vs CSK batting highlightsIPL 2025 fastest centuries listwho is Priyansh Arya IPLCSK poor batting depth 2025IPL 2025 record-breaking inningsPreity Zinta viral video IPLPunjab Kings title chances 2025IPL 2025 best moments so farPriyansh Arya 103 off 42 ballsCSK vs PBKS post-match analysisIPL 2025 game-changing pe
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK