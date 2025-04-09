FACT CHECK: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Cried Watching Priyansh Arya Smash Century vs CSK?

It was a night to remember at Chepauk as Punjab Kings' rising star Priyansh Arya lit up the IPL stage with a jaw-dropping century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — a blistering knock that not only swung the game in Punjab’s favour but also sparked a heartwarming reaction from team co-owner Preity Zinta. The Bollywood icon was seen visibly emotional, cheering and shedding tears of joy as Arya reached his maiden IPL century in just 39 balls, etching his name into the record books.

Priyansh Arya’s Record-Breaking Century: 103 Off 42 Balls

Coming in at a time when Punjab Kings (PBKS) were under pressure, Arya played a counter-attacking gem that stunned the home crowd. His innings, laced with 7 fours and 9 towering sixes, was not just about brute force — it was a display of temperament, maturity, and match awareness far beyond his years. His 103 off 42 deliveries is now the joint-second fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, sending shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity.

While wickets kept tumbling around him, Arya remained unfazed, keeping the scoreboard ticking and punishing anything loose. He reached his century with a crisp boundary — a moment that triggered an emotional explosion in the Punjab dugout. Preity Zinta, known for her passionate support for PBKS, leapt to her feet, teary-eyed and clapping relentlessly, a picture of pure pride.

Preity Zinta's Viral Reaction: A Moment of Pure IPL Magic

Zinta’s emotional response to Arya’s landmark innings has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip of her wiping away tears and applauding with uncontainable joy has become one of IPL 2025’s most talked-about moments. Fans across the globe are calling it the “spirit of the IPL” — a testament to how much this tournament means not only to players, but also to those who live and breathe their teams.

Having been a constant presence since the franchise’s inception — from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings — Zinta’s dedication has been unwavering. And now, with the youthful energy of talents like Priyansh Arya and the experienced leadership of Shreyas Iyer under coach Ricky Ponting, the Punjab camp is dreaming big once again.

A Statement Win Over CSK Amid Tactical Challenges

Opting to bat first after losing their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS made a bold call. Iyer backed his batters to set a strong target, despite a sluggish Chepauk surface. The middle order struggled once again, but Arya’s brilliance covered all cracks. The Punjab bowlers later complemented the batting heroics with a clinical performance, restricting CSK well short of the target.

CSK’s struggles continued, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision to bat at No.3 once again raising eyebrows. The side has now lost four matches on the trot, slipping further in the points table. While their top order has potential, the lack of batting depth is becoming a serious concern.