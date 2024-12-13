FACT CHECK: Did Sachin Tendulkar Really Turn His Back on Vinod Kambli?

The tale of Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar is one etched in the annals of Indian cricket. These two prodigious talents began their journeys together, dominating school-level cricket under the watchful eye of coach Ramakant Achrekar. While Tendulkar soared to unimaginable heights, becoming one of the greatest batters of all time, Kambli's career unraveled, marked by injuries, personal struggles, and unfulfilled potential. In a candid interview, Kambli recently reflected on his relationship with Tendulkar, shedding light on a controversial phase that strained their childhood friendship. His revelations not only addressed past accusations but also highlighted the enduring bond between the two cricketing legends.

Friendship Through Thick and Thin

Kambli and Tendulkar were inseparable during their formative years, stitching legendary partnerships at the school level and for Team India. However, cracks in their friendship appeared in 2009, when Kambli publicly accused Tendulkar of not offering support during his tough times. The claim shocked cricket fans, given their shared history. Reflecting on the incident, Kambli admitted his frustration at the time clouded his judgment. "It came to my mind that Sachin didn't help," Kambli confessed during The Viky Lalwani Show. "I was extremely frustrated. But Sachin did everything for me, including paying for my two surgeries in 2013. Our childhood friendship prevailed in the end."

A Gesture of Support

Tendulkar’s assistance during Kambli’s health crises speaks volumes about his loyalty to their bond. Kambli revealed that Tendulkar had not only supported him emotionally but also took on significant financial responsibilities, ensuring Kambli’s medical needs were met. "He's always been there for me," Kambli shared. "We spoke, and everything was sorted. He taught me how to fight back, both on and off the field."

Kambli’s Cricketing Highs

Despite the controversy, Kambli’s cricketing achievements remain noteworthy. In the early 1990s, he made waves with his explosive batting. He was the first Indian cricketer to score two consecutive double-centuries in Test cricket, a feat that remains etched in fans' memories.

"The double hundred at Wankhede will always be my favorite," Kambli reminisced. "Achrekar sir was there, and we had such a great team."

In his brief but impactful career, Kambli scored 1084 runs in 17 Tests at an exceptional average of 54.20. In ODIs, he accumulated 2477 runs in 104 matches, showcasing his flair and potential.

Struggles and Comebacks

Kambli’s journey wasn’t devoid of hardships. Injuries and inconsistent form curtailed his international career, but his resolve remained intact. "I made nine comebacks," Kambli said proudly. "Cricket is tough. We cricketers get hurt, and we feel deeply when things don’t go our way."

His determination, even in the face of adversity, paints a picture of a man who gave his all to the game he loved.

Legacy of a Bond

The recent meeting between Tendulkar and Kambli at Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial served as a poignant reminder of their shared past. While Tendulkar continues to inspire millions, Kambli has vowed to improve his health and reclaim his footing. Their story is a testament to the complexities of friendship, especially under the intense spotlight of international cricket. Though their paths diverged, Tendulkar’s unwavering support highlights the depth of their bond.