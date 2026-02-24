Advertisement
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Fact Check: Did Shikhar Dhawan say 'No girl would marry me'? Truth behind the viral claim

Fact check reveals Shikhar Dhawan never made the viral “no girl would marry me” statement.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shikhar Dhawan confirmed the viral quote about his ex-wife is fabricated.
  • The rumour spread days after his wedding, increasing online traction.
  • His response highlights the growing problem of misinformation on social media.
Fact Check: Did Shikhar Dhawan say 'No girl would marry me'? Truth behind the viral claimFact check: Shikhar Dhawan debunks viral “no girl would marry me” claim, urging fans to reject misinformation and spread positivity. Photo Credit – X

No, Shikhar Dhawan never made the statement. The former India opener has dismissed viral social media posts claiming his ex-wife told him “no girl would marry” him, calling the quote fabricated and urging people to stop spreading false narratives. His clarification came days after his wedding to partner Sophie Shine, as the misleading claim gained traction online. Dhawan said he believes in positivity and has never carried bitterness from his past, effectively debunking the quote circulating across X and other platforms.

What Exactly Went Viral?

Posts circulating on social media falsely claimed:

  • Dhawan’s former wife told him no one would marry him
  • He responded by remarrying as a “reply” to the remark
  • The quote was presented as Dhawan’s own words

Reality: No verified interview, post, or public statement supports this claim.

Dhawan’s Official Response

Addressing the misinformation, Dhawan wrote: “I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past.”

He further urged restraint and responsibility online: “This is a new chapter in my life… I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity.”

This statement confirms the viral quote is false.

Why the Rumour Spread Now

The fabricated claim surfaced shortly after Dhawan’s marriage to Sophie Shine on February 21 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The timing helped the rumour gain traction, with posts attempting to link his remarriage to alleged comments about his previous relationship.

Dhawan’s Past Marriage and Personal Life

Dhawan separated from Aesha Mukherjee in 2023 following a prolonged legal battle that included custody proceedings for his son, Zoravar. While he has openly spoken about missing his son, Dhawan has consistently avoided making negative public remarks about his former partner. His recent wedding represents a fresh start rather than a response to past events.

How to Identify Fake Celebrity Quotes

Misinformation involving public figures spreads quickly. Here’s how to verify authenticity:

  • Check verified social media accounts
  • Look for credible media sources quoting the statement
  • Avoid sharing screenshots without source links
  • Be cautious of emotionally charged or sensational wording

