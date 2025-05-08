Fact Check: Did Shikhar Dhawan Troll Shahid Afridi With A Tea Photo After 'Operation Sindoor'?

On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a swift and strategic air strike targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The retaliation came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a brutal incident that claimed innocent lives and drew widespread condemnation. The Indian Air Force reportedly neutralized key targets, dismantling major terror infrastructure and sending a strong message against cross-border terrorism. As the operation unfolded, emotions surged online — not just in geopolitical circles, but surprisingly, in the world of cricket too.

Shahid Afridi’s Controversial Remark: A Spark That Lit the Fuse

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi reignited tensions when he irresponsibly blamed the Indian Army for failing to prevent the Pahalgam attack. His quote on Samaa TV — “Tum logon ki 8 lakh fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya... nalayak ho, nikamme ho” — triggered outrage among Indian fans and athletes alike.

Afridi’s jab was seen as not just insensitive but provocative, particularly given the context of terror-linked violence in the region. His comments drew a pointed response from former India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan Strikes Back: “Kargil Mein Bhi Haraya Tha”

Dhawan’s response wasn’t subtle. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge... Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!”

This strong, unapologetic message resonated with millions. Fans praised Dhawan for calling out Afridi’s rhetoric and standing in solidarity with the armed forces.

But the real storm was yet to come.

The Viral Tea Picture: A Real Post or AI-Generated Troll?

Soon after India’s Operation Sindoor, a photo of Dhawan surfaced online — the cricketer casually enjoying tea in a pool. The caption?

"Aur kaisi lagi chai padosiyon?"

It instantly caught fire, garnering over 1.2 million views and prompting netizens to hail it as a savage dig at Afridi, who had previously taunted Dhawan to "relax and have tea."

However, a fact-check reveals the image is not new. Dhawan originally posted it on February 7, 2024 — long before Operation Sindoor. While the photo is genuine, it wasn't shared in reaction to the current events. Instead, clever social media users repurposed the post to create a perfectly-timed meme narrative.

Fan Frenzy: ‘Tag Afridi Next Time, Paaji!’

Though Dhawan didn’t post the image recently, his timely comments on Operation Sindoor did reignite the Dhawan-Afridi online rivalry. His tweet — “India takes a stand against terrorism. — set off a flurry of fan reactions urging him to tag Afridi directly.

Social media flooded with jabs like:

“Afridi ko bhi tag kar dete paaji”

“How’s the josh baby? Hope you like the morning tea”

“Shahid Afridi must be crying looking at this post”

This spontaneous wave of memes not only boosted Dhawan’s post but also pushed keywords like "Shikhar Dhawan tea meme," "Operation Sindoor reaction," and "Shahid Afridi troll" to the top of trending lists across platforms.