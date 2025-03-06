FACT CHECK: Did Steve Smith Tell Virat Kohli About ODI Retirement After IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal?

The cricketing world was left stunned after Australia's Steve Smith announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs), a day after his team’s heartbreaking four-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. However, what caught the attention of millions was a touching moment between Smith and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli—sparking speculation that Kohli may have known about Smith’s decision before it became public.

A Viral Moment: Did Kohli Know Beforehand?

As the dust settled on India’s dramatic victory, a heartfelt interaction between Kohli and Smith on the field quickly became a hot topic. The two cricketers, known for their mutual respect and fierce on-field battles, shared a long embrace, with Smith placing his hands on Kohli’s chest—an unusual yet emotional gesture. The moment was caught on camera, and fans on social media started dissecting their brief conversation, believing that Smith might have confided in Kohli about his retirement plans.

Fresh footage that surfaced online appeared to capture Kohli asking, “Last?” to which Smith reportedly responded, “Yes.” This seemingly simple exchange fueled speculation that Kohli knew about the Australian stalwart’s decision before it was officially announced. The video quickly went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, amassing millions of views and engagements as fans debated its implications.

Smith’s ODI Career Comes to an End

The 35-year-old Steve Smith officially confirmed his retirement from ODIs on Wednesday, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious limited-overs career that spanned 170 matches. He amassed 5,800 runs at an impressive average of 43.28, registering 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Smith played pivotal roles in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023, cementing his legacy as one of the finest middle-order batters of his generation.

The Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: A Fitting Farewell?

Smith’s final ODI innings was a valiant effort, as he top-scored for Australia with 76 off 96 balls. However, his efforts weren’t enough as India chased down the target in dramatic fashion, with KL Rahul sealing the win with a six off Glenn Maxwell. The match saw Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the celebrations, but amidst the jubilant scenes, the moment between Kohli and Smith stood out.

Beyond Kohli, Smith was also seen sharing an emotional moment with Glenn Maxwell, his long-time Australian teammate and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) compatriot. These interactions only added to the emotional weight of his sudden retirement announcement.

What’s Next for Steve Smith?

While his ODI journey has ended, Smith has made it clear that he will continue to play Test cricket and T20s for Australia. With the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s later this year and a home Ashes series against England on the horizon, Smith still has plenty to contribute in the red-ball format.

Interestingly, Smith has also kept the door open for a potential appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket is set to make a return in the T20 format. His versatility and experience could make him a valuable asset should he choose to represent Australia on that stage.

Kohli-Smith Rivalry: More Than Just Competition

The moment between Kohli and Smith serves as yet another reminder of the deep camaraderie that exists between modern-day cricketing greats. The two have had their fair share of intense battles on the field, from the fiery encounters in Test cricket to their high-stakes World Cup clashes. Yet, moments like these show that cricket is more than just competition—it’s a sport built on mutual respect and shared experiences.