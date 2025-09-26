Fact Check: Did Suryakumar Yadav Snub Bangladesh Captain in Asia Cup 2025?

India edged past Bangladesh by 41 runs in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium, booking their spot in the final. However, the match also became the epicenter of a social media storm, with claims swirling that India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) refused to shake hands with Bangladesh’s stand-in skipper Jaker Ali. Let’s separate fact from fiction.

So no handshake between India and Bangladesh too? pic.twitter.com/1AINwKQzRD — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 24, 2025

India Clinches Hard-Fought Victory Over Bangladesh

India’s unbeaten run in the Super Fours continued as they posted 168/6 after being put in to bat. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the innings with a fiery 71, supported by Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 38 off 29 balls. Despite some hiccups—including a mini collapse in the middle order and four dropped catches—India managed to defend their total with precision.

Bangladesh, chasing 169, fell short at 127, thanks to disciplined bowling from Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy. Bangladesh’s innings was anchored by Saif Hassan, who repeatedly survived thanks to dropped catches but eventually succumbed under pressure. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav exploited the gaps, taking crucial wickets in the middle overs and leaving Bangladesh struggling for momentum.

Jasprit Bumrah, after a quiet outing against Pakistan, returned to form, striking early to set the tone of Bangladesh’s chase. The match highlighted India’s continued dominance in the Super Fours, despite minor fielding lapses that offered Bangladesh fleeting chances.

Handshake Controversy: What Really Happened?

A section of social media, largely amplified by Pakistani commentators, alleged that Suryakumar Yadav and Jaker Ali avoided the customary post-match handshake. This claim quickly went viral, echoing previous tensions between India and Pakistan after India skipped handshakes with Pakistan in earlier Super 4 matches as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

However, photos and video evidence post-match tell a different story. The Indian and Bangladeshi teams were clearly seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries after the match. The supposed "snub" was actually a misunderstanding: during the toss, Jaker Ali approached Ravi Shastri to explain his decision to bowl first, leading to a brief delay before the captains engaged in a friendly fist bump. This small moment was taken out of context, fueling unnecessary speculation.

Key Performances and Match Insights

Abhishek Sharma: His 71-run blitz was instrumental in setting a defendable total for India.

Hardik Pandya: Provided the finishing touches with a quickfire cameo of 38 off 29 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav & Axar Patel: Turned the tide with incisive bowling spells, removing key Bangladesh batters.

Saif Hassan: The lone bright spot for Bangladesh, surviving multiple dropped catches before finally being dismissed.

India’s fielding was patchy, with multiple catches going down, but the team’s bowling depth and strategic use of spinners ensured Bangladesh never gained real traction. Bangladesh now faces a virtual semi-final against Pakistan, with the winner earning the right to challenge India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.