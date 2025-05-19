Fact Check: Did Tom Curran 'Cried Like A Child' In Pakistan During PSL 2025?

As the Pakistan Super League 2025 resumed amidst eased tensions between India and Pakistan, a sensational off-field controversy stole headlines: did England fast bowler Tom Curran really “cry like a child” during the recent diplomatic standoff? The answer, as confirmed by Curran himself, is a firm no. The Lahore Qalandars star took to Instagram on May 18 to quash the viral claim that he broke down in fear when news broke of heightened hostilities between the subcontinental rivals. The story, originally fueled by a controversial statement from Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain, spiraled rapidly across social media and sports portals, prompting Curran to set the record straight.

“Promise, I Didn’t Cry”: Tom Curran’s Candid Response

“I’m glad to see things resuming, and I pray for continued peace between two very special countries,” Curran wrote in his Instagram story. “Btw promise, I didn’t cry; was ready (laughing emoji).” His calm and composed message not only dismissed the “cried like a child” remark but also reflected the unity many foreign players have shown toward cricket in Pakistan. Despite the disruption, Curran’s mature handling of the situation has won praise across cricketing circles.

Rishad Hossain's Comment Sparks Firestorm

The controversy began when Rishad Hossain, during an interview with Cricbuzz, claimed that Curran was so shaken by the India-Pakistan standoff that he broke into tears at the airport. According to Rishad, “It took two or three people to handle him.” Rishad also alleged that Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand, another overseas PSL recruit, was similarly distressed and vowed never to return to Pakistan.

These comments quickly went viral, dominating Twitter trends and generating a flood of reactions on Reddit and cricket forums. Fans and pundits alike questioned the authenticity of Rishad’s statements, especially considering Curran’s history of playing in high-pressure environments around the world.

Rishad Issues Unconditional Apology

With the backlash mounting, Rishad issued a public apology clarifying that his words were “misrepresented” and lacked full context.

“I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused,” he said. “The comment was made during a brief chat with Bangladeshi journalists while in transit at Dubai Airport and unintentionally overstated the emotions involved.” Acknowledging the brotherhood within the Lahore Qalandars dressing room, Rishad added, “I’ve offered an unconditional apology to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran. I hold deep respect for my teammates and look forward to rejoining the squad.”

PSL 2025 Back on Track After Brief Hiatus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that PSL 2025 officially resumed on May 17 following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured fans that a revised schedule would soon be announced, with the final slated for May 25.

The brief pause in the tournament had cast doubts over foreign players’ participation, but reassurances from both cricket boards and diplomatic developments helped restore normalcy. Curran’s reaffirmed commitment to the league and the nation further strengthened morale in the Qalandars camp.