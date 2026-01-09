Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Meet Kendra Lust? Truth Behind The Viral Image

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is no stranger to viral moments. Whether it is a cover drive or a rare public appearance, his name trends within minutes. This week, social media erupted again after adult film star Kendra Lust shared an image claiming an “unexpected meetup” with Kohli. The post sparked massive curiosity, speculation, and confusion among fans across platforms. But did Virat Kohli actually pose with Kendra Lust? Here is a clear, verified breakdown.

Kendra Lust’s Post Triggers Online Frenzy

On January 7, Kendra Lust shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself alongside Virat Kohli. The caption praised Kohli as inspiring and down to earth, with hashtags linking India and the United Kingdom. Within hours, the image spread rapidly, amplified by cricket fan pages and meme accounts.

The visual did not appear to be shot in India, which immediately raised questions. Fans pointed out that Kohli has been in India for most of the last month due to domestic cricket commitments.

Virat Kohli’s Recent Movements Add to the Doubt

Virat Kohli has largely shifted base to London after retiring from T20 internationals following the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The move was driven by privacy concerns and family time. However, he returned to India recently and was even mobbed by fans at Vadodara airport ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Given this timeline, fans struggled to identify when such a meeting with Kendra Lust could have realistically taken place.

Fact Check Verdict: The Image Is Not Real

After verification, there is no evidence of any real meeting between Virat Kohli and Kendra Lust. The image shared online is AI-generated. There are clear inconsistencies in facial detailing and lighting, typical of manipulated visuals.

Kendra Lust has previously shared similar AI-generated images with global celebrities. She was earlier in Indian headlines after posting a digitally created image with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This pattern further weakens the credibility of the latest viral photo.

Why Virat Kohli Is a Frequent Target of Viral Hoaxes

Virat Kohli’s massive fan following makes him an easy magnet for fake content. Any image or claim associated with him gains instant traction, often without verification. In the age of AI visuals, public figures like Kohli are increasingly vulnerable to misinformation.

Despite the chatter, Kohli has stayed away from controversies, maintaining a low profile off the field.

Kohli’s Focus Remains Firmly on Cricket

On the cricketing front, Kohli remains fully committed. In 2025, he returned to domestic cricket after 12 years, featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 208 runs in just two matches, averaging 104, including a century and a fifty.

Currently active only in ODIs and the IPL, Kohli’s long-term focus is firmly on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. Family and cricket remain his top priorities, even as pop culture chatter continues to swirl around his name.