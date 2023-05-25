Has Naveen-ul-Haq Apologised To Virat Kohli After LSG Knocked Out Of IPL 2023? Here's A Fact Check

After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were knocked out of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023), some tweets from the alleged account of Naveen-ul-Haq began to get viral on the internet. The tweets were a letter of apology to Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter with whom the LSG pacer had a verbal spat with during a match played previously in the T20 league. These tweets got amplified as fans thought that Afghanistan fast bowler has finally shown humility and apologised for his feud with Kohli.

Take a look at the viral tweets:

In tweets posted in name of Naveen, the pacer wrote 'sorry' for Virat while also sayin that he will never mess with any senior player in the future. Take a look at the tweets below.

The Biggest Mistake I've done in my life. pic.twitter.com/x9xdYrtSkd — Naveen Ul Haq (@naveenulhaq66) May 25, 2023

Anyway I'm accepting my mistake.



Sorry to all Virat Sir fans____



Next time I won't mess up with any senior player's. I'll be in my limits.



See you next year! _ @LucknowIPL



Once again congratulations #MumbaiIndians #naveenulhaq — Naveen Ul Haq (@naveenulhaq66) May 24, 2023

Is this the real Naveen-ul-Haq account?

The answer is no. This account belongs to an imposter, who appears to be a big Virat fan, and is using a Twitter account in name of Naveen to defame the cricketer. After posting these apologetic twets tweets, this fake account has done many posts for Kohli, which is a proof that this account is not of Naveen.

Naveen's message to fans after Lucknow gets knocked out

LSG displayed their poorest of the league so far as they got a 81-run thrashing in the hands of Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. After LSG got knocked out, Naveen left for Dubai immediately. He is expected to play County Championship next. Naveen posted a message for LSG fans after he departed for Dubai. He wrote on Instagram:" Have lots to say but for now all I’ll say is thank you for all the love and support to the coaches,management and everyone involved in this journey thanks."

Naveen was also trolled brutally on social media after LSG's ouster from the championship. Some MI players also posed with mangoes to take pot shot at Lucknow-based franchise as well as Naveen.