Fact Check: Has Virat Kohli Really Been Nominated For ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year 2025?

Social media has been flooded with claims that Virat Kohli has been nominated for the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2025, accompanied by detailed statistical tables and graphics listing his performances alongside other international stars. However, these reports are misleading and factually incorrect, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not made any official announcement regarding nominations for its annual awards. Contrary to viral posts circulating online, the ICC does not announce award nominations during the calendar year. Traditionally, the ICC releases the official shortlist for each award only in January, once the year has concluded and performances across formats are fully assessed. Additionally, the ICC typically shortlists five players per category, a process that is clearly structured and communicated through official press releases and verified ICC platforms.

As of now, there is no official ICC statement, press release, or verified link confirming Virat Kohli’s nomination for any ICC award in 2025. The statistical tables being shared online listing players, runs, averages, centuries, and wickets appear to be fan-made compilations or speculative content, not official ICC data.

Why The Confusion?

The confusion may stem from Kohli’s impressive ODI performances this year. The former India captain has indeed enjoyed a strong run in the 50-over format, scoring 651 runs in 13 matches at an average of 65.10, including three centuries and four half-centuries. His standout innings included a commanding 135 against South Africa in Ranchi and a crucial century against Pakistan earlier in the year. However, strong performance alone does not equate to an official nomination.

Virat Kohli’s decorated history at the ICC Awards may also be contributing to the confusion. He has won the ICC ODI Player of the Year award four times in 2012, 2017, 2018, and 2023, and has also been named ICC Cricketer of the Year on two occasions, in 2017 and 2018. While this underlines his legacy in international cricket, it does not confirm any nomination for 2025.

Wrong Formatting

Another red flag in the viral claims is the inclusion of categories such as “batting all-rounder” and “bowling all-rounder” nominations. The ICC does not recognise or announce awards in this format for its annual honours, further indicating that the circulating lists are unofficial.

It is also worth noting that Kohli has retired from Test and T20I cricket and is currently active only in ODIs. While that makes his form in the format noteworthy, it does not change the ICC’s established award process.

In summary, Virat Kohli has not been officially nominated for the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2025. Fans are advised to rely only on announcements made through the ICC’s verified channels and official press releases. Until then, all such nomination claims should be treated as false or speculative rather than factual.