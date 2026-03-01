Fact Check: Is Shoaib Malik planning 3rd marriage? Pakistan cricketer breaks silence on viral rumours

The internet’s rumour mill spun wildly this week, claiming former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was preparing for a third marriage. The veteran all-rounder has now issued a firm public clarification: the claims are false, damaging, and affecting his family. Malik said he chose to respond because his young son, whom he co-parents with former wife Sania Mirza, is now old enough to read such stories. His message was clear: stop spreading misinformation.

Shoaib Malik shuts down third marriage rumours

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Malik rejected reports suggesting he is planning another wedding, calling them “false and fabricated.” He said his silence had been misinterpreted and exploited for social media traction.

He emphasised that his first marriage ended mutually in early 2023 and that he remarried only after the legal conclusion of that relationship. In January 2024, Malik married Pakistani actor Sana Javed in a private ceremony in Karachi.

According to Malik, speculation has crossed from gossip into harassment, particularly targeting his current wife.

“My son will read these stories”

One of the most emotional parts of Malik’s statement focused on his son.

He explained that the child is now at an age where he can read news and social media narratives, making false reports more than just background noise.

Malik said the spread of misinformation has caused distress to his loved ones and forced him to speak publicly despite his preference for privacy.

Why Malik chose to speak now

Malik admitted he has long avoided discussing personal matters out of respect for family boundaries. However, he said silence allowed rumours to grow unchecked.

He urged media users to verify information before sharing it and warned against using personal lives for “likes and views.”

He also hinted at legal action if defamatory content continues to circulate.

Marriage timeline and context

To clarify the sequence of events:

• Malik and Sania Mirza mutually separated in early 2023 and agreed to co-parent their son.

• Malik married Sana Javed on January 19, 2024.

• Recent rumours suggesting a third marriage have no factual basis.

The clarification matters because cross-border celebrity relationships involving India and Pakistan often generate heightened public scrutiny and viral speculation.

Public figures, privacy and misinformation

Malik acknowledged that public life invites attention and criticism, but drew a clear line between legitimate public interest and invasion of privacy.

His statement reflects a growing issue faced by athletes and celebrities: misinformation spreads faster than corrections, often amplified by social media algorithms that reward sensational claims.

For fans, the takeaway is straightforward. Malik is not getting married again. He is asking for privacy and responsible reporting.

In an era where clicks travel faster than truth, his response serves as a reminder that public figures remain private individuals beyond the spotlight.