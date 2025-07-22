Fact Check: Shubhman Gill Hugging Sara Tendulkar? Viral Image Sparks Debate On Social Media - Here’s The Truth Behind Picture

A viral photo showing Indian Test captain Shubman Gill hugging a woman at a London event recently sent the internet into a frenzy, with many fans assuming it was Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. However, a closer look has revealed the truth behind the image and it’s not what it seems.

The Viral Image That Sparked Rumours

The photo in question was taken during Yuvraj Singh's charity fundraiser event in London on July 8, 2025, where several celebrities and cricket stars gathered to support cancer awareness and treatment. Shubman Gill, who is currently leading the Indian Test team, was in attendance and seen greeting guests warmly.

One particular moment where Gill hugged a woman dressed in white quickly spread across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and fan pages. With both Shubman and Sara reportedly in London at the time, fans jumped to conclusions that the woman was none other than Sara Tendulkar. The image was labelled by many as the “perfect picture of the day,” and dating rumours flared up yet again.

Fact Check: It Wasn’t Sara Tendulkar

Contrary to speculation, the woman in the viral image is not Sara Tendulkar. In reality, the person hugging Shubman Gill is Hazel Keech, former Bollywood actress and wife of Yuvraj Singh. The original photo was shared by Hazel herself on her verified social media account, showing her meeting and greeting guests including Gill at the fundraiser.

Dressed in white and bearing some facial resemblance to Sara, Hazel was mistakenly identified by fans, which led to widespread confusion online.

Hazel Keech At The Event

Hazel Keech, a familiar face in the cricketing circuit thanks to her connection with Yuvraj Singh, was actively involved in the fundraiser. She has often supported her husband’s foundation events and has been a regular attendee at cricket charity matches and related causes. The hug between Hazel and Gill was a simple, friendly moment captured on camera nothing more. The photo’s romantic interpretation was purely fan speculation fueled by past rumours.

The History Behind Gill-Sara Rumours

This isn’t the first time Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been linked. For years, their social media interactions including likes, comments, and follows have kept fans speculating about a possible relationship. At one point, both even unfollowed each other, adding fuel to the rumour mill.

Despite neither confirming anything publicly, fans continue to monitor their activities closely. So, when this new image surfaced, it didn’t take long for people to assume it was Sara — even though it wasn’t.

Social Media vs Reality

The incident is yet another example of how quickly assumptions spread online, especially when celebrities and cricketers are involved. While fans may enjoy romantic narratives, this case shows how misleading viral moments can be when taken out of context.

Shubman Gill remains focused on his cricketing duties, and Sara Tendulkar has not commented on the latest viral moment. As for the photo, it’s now clear that it was Hazel Keech not Sara Tendulkar sharing a warm hug with Gill at the London event.

So, the next time a photo goes viral, it’s worth taking a moment to fact-check before jumping to conclusions. While the Gill-Sara mystery continues to intrigue fans, this latest chapter turned out to be a case of mistaken identity and a reminder that not everything on social media is as it seems.