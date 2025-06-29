Fact Check: Virat Kohli Caught Smoking? Viral Image Sparks Debate on Social Media - Here’s The Truth Behind The Picture

Amidst a quiet phase following his retirement from Test cricket and India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win, Virat Kohli has unexpectedly found himself trending again — this time for all the wrong reasons. A photo has gone viral on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the legendary Indian cricketer was seen smoking a cigarette.

The image quickly spread across the internet, triggering debate and confusion among fans. With Kohli not making any public appearances since Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2025 triumph, the viral photo added fuel to fan speculation.

Do u think he is really smoking ? @grok pic.twitter.com/KXpVR1PSKZ Hiding in X (@DHarsHaDr) June 29, 2025

blud started smoking, looks like he wasn't able to cope with the loses of 11 lives lost in chinnaswamy stampede pic.twitter.com/LdAFiuHMEG ex. capt (@thephukdi) June 28, 2025

Is this Virat Kohli?

Is he smoking??? pic.twitter.com/8qc7m9Av1U — Sai (@TheDiaryofSai) June 28, 2025

Fact Check Is It Virat Or Not?

Contrary to online claims, the man in the image is not Virat Kohli. The viral picture is not even new. It originally surfaced in 2023 and again in March 2024, causing similar confusion back then.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the individual in the image is Pawan Kumar, a known lookalike of Virat Kohli. The photo was taken at the One8 Commune restaurant in Bengaluru, which is owned by Kohli himself. Pawan Kumar was seen smoking hookah, leading to the mistaken identity.

This is not the first time Kumar’s resemblance to Kohli has misled fans, but the confusion was cleared by fact-checkers and fan pages shortly after the image first went viral over a year ago.

Virat Kohli: A Disciplined Athelete

Virat Kohli is well-known for his disciplined lifestyle. He has consistently maintained a strict fitness regime and publicly spoken against smoking and drinking. Kohli transformed his physique over the years and credited his clean lifestyle for helping him extend his playing career at the highest level.

His commitment to fitness and wellness has also inspired many young athletes to follow suit. In interviews, he has emphasized how dietary discipline and workout consistency were pivotal in his success.

Post-IPL Silence and Fan Curiosity

After leading RCB to their first-ever IPL title in 2025, Kohli has kept a low profile. His silence became even more prominent after the tragic Bengaluru victory parade stampede, which claimed 11 lives. Since then, Kohli hasn’t made any public statements or appearances.

This low visibility, coupled with his Test and T20I retirements, has left fans eagerly awaiting his next move particularly in the ODI format, which is now his sole focus in international cricket.