Fact Check: Were Pakistani Cricketers’ Social Media Accounts Really Unblocked In India? Here’s The Truth

On July 2, Indian netizens were stunned to find the once-blocked Instagram accounts of prominent Pakistani celebrities — including actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, and former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar — briefly accessible. The unexpected visibility sparked widespread confusion and debate, especially in light of India’s recent digital crackdown following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. However, within hours, access was revoked. NDTV reported that the temporary restoration was due to "technical reasons." As of now, there has been no official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding a policy change or backend issue.

AICWA's Strong Reaction: ‘Digital Blackout Must Be Permanent’

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) swiftly issued an urgent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an “immediate and irreversible digital blackout” of all Pakistani entertainers and influencers on Indian platforms.

In its statement, AICWA expressed outrage over the brief reinstatement of access to Pakistani accounts, calling it an “emotional assault on the families of our martyred soldiers.” The letter referenced multiple terror incidents — from the 2008 Mumbai attacks to Pulwama and the recent Pahalgam tragedy — to underline the sentiment.

The body made three key demands:

A complete ban on Pakistani digital content and media in India.

A prohibition on any future collaboration with Pakistani artists or influencers.

A long-term cultural disengagement, citing national sentiment and security concerns.

Why Were These Accounts Blocked in the First Place?

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people — including 24 Indian tourists — the Indian government took aggressive diplomatic and digital measures. Blaming Pakistan-backed terror groups like The Resistance Front, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

In the digital realm, over 16 Pakistan-linked YouTube channels and dozens of social media profiles were geo-blocked for Indian audiences. This included not only celebrities but also media outlets like Hum TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo. The action was taken under the IT Rules, 2021, citing national security risks and public order disruptions.

Which Accounts Remained Blocked Despite the Glitch?

While some Instagram and YouTube profiles became momentarily accessible, top names like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and channels associated with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricketers Shaheen Afridi and Shoaib Malik remained blocked throughout.

Indian users trying to view these profiles received a message that read:

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

This further confirms that the unblocking was not a blanket reversal but a likely technical slip affecting a select few profiles temporarily.

Tensions Still Simmer: No Official Reversal in Sight

With diplomatic tensions still high following the four-day cross-border skirmishes post-Pahalgam, it is unlikely that India will relax its digital stance any time soon. The fact that no formal statement was issued from either Pakistan or India about the account visibility supports the theory that it was unintentional.

Moreover, India’s May 8 advisory to OTT and streaming platforms still stands. It mandates immediate takedown of any Pakistan-origin content, including web series, music videos, or interviews, reinforcing the government's strict approach to cross-border digital influence.