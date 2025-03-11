Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the center of controversy, but not for cricketing reasons. Rumors about his personal life, particularly his relationship with social media star Dhanashree Verma, have been making headlines. Recently, a viral video surfaced claiming to show Chahal sharing an intimate moment with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand.

Did Chahal and RJ Mahvash Shared An Intimate Moment - Check Real Truth?

The viral clip suggested that Chahal was spotted kissing RJ Mahvash, fueling speculation that he had moved on from his rumored troubled marriage with Dhanashree. However, fact-checks have confirmed that the video is AI-generated and does not depict a real event. The fabricated footage misled fans, and the alleged incident never actually took place.

Dhanashree Responds To Criticism Amid Divorce Rumors

Following widespread speculation about her alleged divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma faced intense backlash and online trolling. Many blamed her for the rumored split, leading to a wave of criticism. However, she recently hit back with a cryptic social media post, stating

'Blaming women is always in fashion'

Meanwhile, Chahal has also shared multiple cryptic posts in the wake of the controversy. The focus of online trolls has now shifted toward him after he was spotted with RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India secured their third title. Also Dhanashree Verma unarchived her wedding pictures with Chahal on social media. This move led many to believe that the couple might have reconciled after their rumored separation. However, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has publicly confirmed or denied the status of their relationship.

Divorce Rumors and Alimony Speculations

Reports previously suggested that the couple had filed for divorce, with rumors claiming Dhanashree demanded a ₹60 crore alimony. However, her family members dismissed these claims as baseless. In response to online trolling, Dhanashree posted a cryptic message stating, "Blaming women is always in fashion," addressing the backlash she faced.

Chahal’s IPL 2025 Journey Starts With Punjab Kings

On the professional front, Yuzvendra Chahal is set to play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The franchise acquired the star leg-spinner for a massive ₹18 crore during the mega auction in December last year.

Meanwhile, the viral video of Chahal and RJ Mahvash is entirely AI-generated, and there is no evidence to support the claims of an intimate moment. While Chahal and Dhanashree’s relationship remains a subject of speculation, fans are urged to rely on verified sources rather than social media rumors.