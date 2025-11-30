Faf du Plessis Bids Goodbye To IPL, Responds Emotionally To CSK Tribute

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis has officially stepped away from the Indian Premier League, choosing not to register for the IPL 2026 auction as he gears up for a fresh challenge in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The decision effectively draws a curtain on his 14-season stint in the IPL.

Du Plessis, who last featured for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, appearing in nine matches, leaves behind an impactful legacy across multiple franchises, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore (as captain), and DC.

An Emotional Goodbye & a CSK Tribute

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following his auction withdrawal, CSK paid tribute to their former star, celebrating his contributions to the franchise, most memorably his crucial performances in their championship victories and consistent presence at the top of the order.

Du Plessis responded with gratitude, expressing how strongly he feels about his Chennai connection: “I always thought I’d finish back in yellow.”, Faf du Plessis (via social reaction). His bond with CSK and its fans, known as the ‘Whistle Podu’ family, remains one of the most adored player-franchise relationships in IPL history.

Why PSL Now?

The former South Africa captain views the move as a new competitive challenge while not entirely closing the door on future opportunities: Reports confirm he opted for PSL over IPL this season, prioritising a new league environment and opportunity. Reuters noted that du Plessis described the decision as significant, but stressed that it isn’t a complete farewell to IPL possibilities ahead.

A Glorious IPL Legacy

Years Teams Major Role

2012–2021: CSK - Title-winning top-order batter, fan favourite

2016–2017: RPS - Reliable starter in transition era

2022–2024: RCB - Captain & lead run-getter

2025:Delhi Capitals - dependable opener in the final IPL season